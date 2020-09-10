Speaks G signs up YouTube couple Ja Mill as ambassadors

YouTube stars Jayzam Manabat and Camille Trinidad, more popularly known as Ja Mill by their 10 million plus subscribers, join Speaks G family as brand ambassadors.

Ja Mill, touted as one of the in demand couple in the online community, trusts Speaks G for providing the best skin care knowing that the brand carries products that are made from organic ingredients.

As influencers, it is really important to invest in skincare, especially in our case that we are uploading lots of videos. Speaks G helps our skin to be more glowing and looking young,” the couple said.

 

Jayzam and Camille regularly create and upload video contents that often exceed more than a million views. Episodes on funny situations, series of pranks and challenges as well as vlogs on being a couple make their channel one of the highly popular and most-viewed videos. It was in August, 2019 when they gained over 6 million subscribers – only after almost three years since they started their channel. Netizens are also raving about the couple’s fantastic dance moves, confidence and high-energy performance.

Speaks G top honcho Ms. Ghie Pangilinan or MGP, who is also the founder and COO of Skin Magical, said Ja Mill personifies the skin care brand’s definition of fun and fresh. They truly appeal to the young market. “Both of them mirror Speaks G’s image as they bring positivity to everyone through a variety of interesting, amusing and stress-relieving contents on their channel.

Speaks G is not harmful to the skin as every product is composed of natural ingredients and proven safe for all skin types. Jayzam and Camille regularly use the Speaks G Sun Defense and Brightening Lotion as it helps moisturize their skin, giving them a perfect glow. “It truly protects our skin from the harmful UV rays whenever we go outside,” Camille declared.

Jayzam added, “Camille and I want to express our sincerest gratitude for trusting us to represent the brand. Until now, we still couldn’t believe that we are already endorsers of this high-quality skin care products. We can’t thank you enough for being such a great blessing to us, our Speaks G family.”

Since we signed our contract with Speaks G, Ms. Ghie and her team have been giving their all-out support and care to us. They are not just taking care of me and Camille. They truly care for us.”

Apart from the sun defense and brightening lotion, Speaks G also has the Orange Whitening Soap, the Rejuvenating Maintenance Set, AHA Serum, Bleaching Lotion, Magic Whitening Lotion, Mousse Cream, Fast Whitening Soap, Pore Minimizer Gel, Calamansi Honey Serum, Collagen Elastin Cream, Mellow Lip and Cheek Tint, and Underarm Peeling Set.

Speaks G is available at online stores and resellers, distributors and franchisees
nationwide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

