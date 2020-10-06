Spiral reopens to redefine gastronomic luxury

Spiral makes a much-anticipated comeback as it reopens its doors on October 2, 2020. As the world enters a new era in luxury dining, Asia Pacific’s most interactive gastronomic destination places the spotlight on its roots with new signature specialties prepared à la minute by expert culinary artisans and standards that go beyond its norm of stringent safety and hygiene measures.

Clean is the new chic. Safety is the new luxury. In this new normal environment, guests are immersed in a journey through diverse culinary heritage with a fresh market experience. Guests get to personally select premium-quality produce from Spiral’s newest hub, the Central Market. Freshly-selected ingredients are then prepared à la minute in various styles like moules marinière, fritto misto, or seafood al forno at the French Stove; mala hotpot or wok stir-fried at the Chinese station; customized teppanyaki at the Hot Japanese station; or a special chef’s recommendation prepared from a secret menu.

With a fresh start come new refinements across Spiral’s 21 ateliers under the leadership of newly-appointed Executive Chef Bettina Arguelles, the first-ever Filipina Executive Chef in a five-star international branded hotel in the Philippines. Opening the gastronomic journey, the Asian section presents delicacies that highlight the contemporary food cultures of Filipino, Thai, Korean, Chinese, Singaporean, and Vietnamese cuisines, reflecting the resurgence of its regional specialties. Over at the North Indian atelier, signature dishes are enhanced with new additions to the line-up including a chaat corner and live roti station. The fiery grills of the Churrasco station are back at work with crowd-favorite premium meats and butcher sausages. The quintessential French Stove presents an elevated menu on premium weekends with delightful indulgences like caviar, pasta and risotto finished on a cheese wheel, and a newly-added crudo bar. Crossing over to the decadent haven that is L’Epicerie, a treat of all-time favorites include some creamy raclette, and cheese and charcuterie platter du jour curated from the metro’s widest fromage selection. The Japanese atelier offers savory items that take diners to the Land of the Rising Sun with staples like donburi, nabemono, and men ya. Leading up to a sweet ending, the Patisserie, Boulangerie, and Chocolaterie get revamped with a refreshed take on local ingredients, seasonal items, and dynamic dessert trends.

At Spiral, flexibility is king. Gourmands enjoy unlimited freedom in customizing their dishes—be it in food preparation or ingredient combinations—based on their personal preference. Showcasing its roots and expertise in handcrafted international cuisine, Spiral continues to redefine the dining experience through service innovation and the fine culinary skills of its highly-specialized artisans.

The health and well-being of guests and staff remain the top priority of Spiral and Sofitel Manila. Accor has launched the ALLSAFE Cleanliness and Prevention Label, a signature set of global cleanliness and prevention criteria developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections, and certification. Integrating its benchmarks with national and local government guidelines, Sofitel goes beyond its norm of stringent safety and hygiene measures towards a new standard in the world of hospitality.

Seating capacity is currently limited to 30% percent with one-meter spacing between guests. Transparent dividers are installed on reception desks and culinary ateliers while private dining rooms are available for more exclusivity. Staff members are equipped with safety apparel while queues are managed with floor signages for demarcation. As they embark on their gastronomic journey, guests may go around the various ateliers to select their favorite specialties following a strict one-way route. To maintain minimal exposure, each plate shall only be in contact with the guest, apart from the chef safely serving the dish from their respective atelier. A one-dish-per-plate policy shall be implemented to avoid cross-contamination. For made-to-order dishes, order numbers shall be provided to the guest for claiming. Further hygiene measures are implemented with an online beverage menu accessible through a QR code on each table while contactless payment solutions via GCash, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and GrabPay are made available. In accordance with government protocols, guests below the age of 21 years old and above 60 years old are not permitted to dine in the restaurant during General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Spiral is operational during the first three weekends of October during the following meal periods: Thursday dinner, Friday lunch and dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, and Sunday brunch. Rates are set at Php 2,850 for lunch, Php 3,500 for dinner, and Php 4,350 for brunch.

“For over a decade, Spiral Manila has been the landmark of gastronomic feasts that have been part of countless gatherings and memorable occasions. As we face a new environment, the unwavering Filipino spirit carries on and perhaps now, more than ever, is more attuned to the finer celebrations of life and its milestones. With the ALLSAFE label, we ensure that the overall well-being of guests is at the very heart of our purpose as we safely reopen Spiral,” shares Food & Beverage Director Anne-Sophie Hurtaud.

For reservations and inquiries, please call (+632) 8-832-6988 or email H6308-FB12@sofitel.com.