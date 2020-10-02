Spread happiness with these anniversary offerings from Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Philippines is spreading HAPPINESS this October as they celebrate their anniversary with lots of surprises that are sure to bring a smile to every fan’s face!

Kicking off the whirlwind of cold treats is the Happy Hour Blizzard To-Go Trio Bundle. On October 3, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, customers can enjoy three Blizzards all for just ₱299. They can choose from some fan favorite flavors including: Milk Tea Brownie Latte, Sweet Corn Crunch, Blueberry Oreo, Blueberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Oreo, and Vanilla. It’s the perfect indulgence to liven up your Saturday afternoon as you bond with your buddies!

This promo is available for dine-in or take-out in all operating DQ branches nationwide and can also be availed for delivery by calling 8911-11-11 or by ordering through GrabFood, foodpanda, or Lalafood.

DQ is also slashing ₱150 off the price of their 6-inch Ice Cream Blizzard Cake as a special treat to their customers. By exclusively ordering through 8911-11-11, fans can have the Ice Cream Blizzard Cake for just ₱499. Available flavors are: Oreo, Chocolate KitKat, and Chocolate Xtreme! Available in select, Metro Manila areas only.

Highlighting the trifecta of anniversary offerings is DQ’s 10.10 promo. Customers can get a box of DQ Sandwiches for just P10, valid for their second box of DQ Sandwich. This offer is available in all operating DQ stores for dine-in and take-out and can be delivered by ordering through 8911-11-11 or through GrabFood, foodpanda, or Lalafood.

“We’re all about bringing the HAPPY to our customers, and these offerings are sure to give them something to be glad about! We hope that these fun promos can brighten up their day and give them a reason to smile and enjoy their time with the people they value most,” Angela Cruz, Dairy Queen Marketing Manager said.

Aside from these offerings, DQ is also gearing up for the forthcoming launch of a brand-new way for customers to satisfy all their sweet cravings. Be sure to stay tuned so you won’t miss this exciting announcement!