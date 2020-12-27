Spread more smiles through the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program until December 31

0 comment

With 2020 coming to an end, it’s time to sit back and be grateful for coming this far. Quite a year indeed, it has shown us it takes a united community to overcome these challenges. And that is why McDonald’s has invited the Filipinos to come together and mark the end of the year with bright smiles on everyone’s faces.

Launched last November 27, McDonald’s Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program aims to help spread happiness to Filipino children this holiday season. Making the smallest of things count, every Happy Meal purchase that goes for as low as Php 90.00 can make not just one, but two children happier as McDonald’s matches each purchase by gifting a toy or a book to kids from partner beneficiaries.

Turnover ceremony in Rizal Province with Governor Rebecca A. Ynares and
Vice Governor Reynaldo H. San Juan, Jr.

Turnover ceremony in Marikina City with Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Ben&Ben teams up with Smart to simply inspire the Filipino youth

Team Orange 0 comments
The year 2020 may have turned our world upside down, but it has also brought out the best in people who rose above the pandemic by helping others. We’ve seen…

Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado join cast for first script read for WeTV Original Series “B&B: The Battle Between Brody and Brandy”

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
The year may be winding down, but the excitement is building up on the WeTV Philippines front as the stars of WeTV Original series B&B: The Battle of Brandy and…

Breakthrough: The ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Awarding Ceremony

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Last November 18, the best of the best in the world of Finance converged at the Hyundai Hall of The Arete, Ateneo de Manila University, for the awarding ceremony of…

Ayala Foundation brings holiday cheer to typhoon-ravaged communities

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In any barangay or town, a public school does not only serve as a hub for learning, it also serves as an important center in the life of a community.…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone