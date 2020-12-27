Spread more smiles through the Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program until December 31

With 2020 coming to an end, it’s time to sit back and be grateful for coming this far. Quite a year indeed, it has shown us it takes a united community to overcome these challenges. And that is why McDonald’s has invited the Filipinos to come together and mark the end of the year with bright smiles on everyone’s faces.

Launched last November 27, McDonald’s Happy Meal Buy 1 Share 1 Program aims to help spread happiness to Filipino children this holiday season. Making the smallest of things count, every Happy Meal purchase that goes for as low as Php 90.00 can make not just one, but two children happier as McDonald’s matches each purchase by gifting a toy or a book to kids from partner beneficiaries.