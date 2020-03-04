Spread the love with Popeyes Heart Biscuits

It’s true – the best way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach. So if you’re looking for a sweet treat to show your affection, Popeyes’ Heart Biscuit is the way to go!

Whether it’s for a significant other, friends, or family, Popeyes’ newest offering will surely fill their tummies and hearts. Available for a limited time only, these light and fluffy Heart Biscuits are glazed with honey, giving it the perfect sweet, salty, and buttery taste in every bite. Get it for only Php 45.00 each, or Php 125.00 for a box of three.

These special biscuits are perfectly great on their own, but why not take it to the next level? Pair it with Popeyes signature spaghetti, an exclusive offering in all Popeyes’ branches in the Philippines.

And because food tastes best when shared, Popeyes created its “For Us” bundle, which includes two plates of spaghetti, two Heart Biscuits, and two drinks, for only Php 188. But if you decide to show yourself some love, Popeyes has got you covered with its “For Me” variation.

Complete the experience with Popeyes’ signature fried chicken made special with the iconic Cajun-inspired flavors from Louisiana, USA, and don’t miss out on other Southern treats like the Cajun fries, and its fish and shrimp burgers.