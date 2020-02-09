STADA to acquire an established OTC portfolio in the Philippines

After announcing a number of acquisitions and partnerships in Europe recently, the STADA Group is also expanding its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the global manufacturer of high-quality generic drugs and consumer healthcare products announced today, STADA is acquiring the FERN portfolio in the Philippines, one of the leading brands in the growing local Vitamin C market.The product range consists of FERN-C, a Vitamin C product that has been in the market for 15 years and FERN-C Kidz and Kiddimin – two products for the vitamin supply for children.

STADA has a long lasting history of selling pharmaceutical products into the Philippines, formerly through Croma Medic Inc. which was required by STADA in [early 2000] and recently renamed into STADA Philippines.

“After having formally launched STADA Philippines, we are now fully enabled to execute our growth ambitions in this market as well. The acquisition of FERN will help us to succeed. The acquisition of these products is in line with our strategy to strengthen our portfolio with well-established consumer healthcare brands and also expand in selected emerging markets”, states STADA CEO Peter Goldschmidt.

“STADA has been helping people by making high quality products. That is why STADA is always on the lookout for acquisitions and partnerships. With the acquisition of these established brands, it will further STADA’s vision to be a trusted partner that provides high-quality, holistic care for the people. With both STADA and FERN carrying heritage, we will be able to provide better health for Filipinos”, declares STADA Asia Pacific Managing Director Gary Clark.

Sharmaine Abarientos, General Manager of STADA Philippines, adds: “FERN has not only an established brand heritage, but also a complete range for adults as well as for the pediatric application. With FERN in our portfolio, we will establish a strong consumer healthcare platform to launch other quality medicines as well and provide better health for all Filipinos. With our successful portfolio expansion activities, we are able to offer quality medicines at reasonable prices, across all segments of healthcare; specialty, generics and consumer health.”