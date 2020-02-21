Southeast Asia’s first ever Star Wars Virtual Run launches on May the 4th

The battle between the light and dark side of the Force is upon us! STAR WARS fans, prepare to choose your side and join the Force in Southeast Asia’s first-ever STAR WARS Virtual Run!

Registration is now open and interested participants can clock-in their run distance from May the 4th – a date derived from the iconic phrase “May the Force Be With You” – in celebration of the STAR WARS Day.

Excitingly, this year also marks the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and runners will receive a commemorative Finisher Trophy upon completion of the virtual run. Limited edition merchandise will also be available for STAR WARS fans to purchase.

In collaboration with LIV3LY, Southeast Asia’s leading Social Fitness App, the STAR WARS Virtual Run is open to fans and runners from Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Runners can pledge their allegiance to their chosen side – light or dark – and fight in the galaxy’s most epic virtual run on treadmills or any running path they choose.

Runners may opt to run solo in the 5.4km (Individual) or pair up with a friend in the 40km (Individual or Group of Two) where the distances can be completed all at once or over a period of time. Runners will have to complete the distance by 31 May 2020 in order to be eligible for the Finisher Trophies. Finishers of the 40km distance will receive an additional The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Trophy. Registration can be done through the MOVE by LIV3LY app, which is available for download on App Store and Google Play. Participants will have to activate the MOVE Run Tracker in the app before they are able record their distances from 4 May to 31 May.

Limited edition merchandise will also be available for purchase through the app including a STAR WARS Pass Holder and Mobile Phone Stand. The merchandise on sale will be exclusive to Southeast Asia and available in limited quantity only. Upon completion and verification by LIV3LY, the Finisher Trophy and any purchased merchandise will be sent to the registered address of the participants.

For more details on the STAR WARS Virtual Run 2020 and registration information, please visit starwarsvirtualrunsea.liv3ly.com.