Starbucks launches Mobile Order & Pay in the Philippines

Starting every day with coffee is more than a routine. Perhaps now more than ever, it opens a fresher day and is a link to the familiar.

As Starbucks Philippines navigates through the new normal, the company announced the nationwide availability of Mobile Order and Pay on iOS and Android devices, a new feature of their popular mobile app that allows customers to place and pay for their order in advance and pick it up at any Starbucks store. Following the successful launch of the new Starbucks Rewards program, mobile ordering is the company’s latest digital innovation providing Starbucks Rewards members a contactless alternative for getting their favorite beverage.

“The app is the easiest place to find a store, order ahead and make a payment using your Starbucks Rewards account. Bringing Mobile Order & Pay to customers is about meeting their needs for convenience and safety, while still providing an exceptional store experience,” said Keith Cole, head of Marketing, Starbucks Philippines.

To make the experience even more enjoyable, Starbucks Rewards members can redeem rewards and collect Stars through Mobile Order & Pay.

Earn E-Stickers

Starbucks Rewards members who login to their account and join the Starbucks Christmas Traditions promotion will earn e-stickers on eligible mobile orders. E-stickers will be credited to their Starbucks Rewards account, which they can use to redeem the 2021 Starbucks Planners & Organizers.

Order ahead

After opening the app and logging in to their Starbucks Rewards account, customers must simply tap on “Order”, choose and customize their beverage, select the stores nearest them and pay using their Starbucks Rewards account. The app estimates wait time. When their order is ready, the customer can breeze in at the pickup area and ask a barista for their freshly made beverage.

Enjoy the fastest, most fun and rewarding way to order at Starbucks with the new Starbucks Rewards Mobile Order & Pay. Download the Starbucks PH app (via App Store™ or Google Play) and sign up for Rewards to order on-the-go.