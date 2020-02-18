Starbucks welcomes the cherry blossom season with charming merchandise

Aside from the featured beverages, Starbucks also welcomes the cherry blossom season with charming merchandise blooming in Starbucks branches.

Teeming with pastel pink hues, the new collection features the dreamy landscapes brought about by the soft and lovely textures of the Sakura. The artwork draws flowers inspired by rivers filled with falling blossoms over water, sky, and field, as well as trees in full bloom to place the sprouting cherry blossoms as the centerpiece.

Embrace the season of flowers at its fullest with the Spring Sakura Paper Card. Designed to add a delightful ray of sunshine, the pink card portrays the Sakura flower in detail. It will be available for an initial activation amount of P1000 per card.

Experience springtime in Starbucks starting February 18, and have a picture perfect moment as you feel the cheerful spring breeze.