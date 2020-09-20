Matteo Guidicelli, Erwan Heussaff lead Landers’ #100Blessings gratitude movement

Despite the impacts of the pandemic, there is still so much to be thankful for. This is the message from top celebrities Matteo Guidicelli and Erwan Heussaff as they join Landers Superstore’s #100Blessings campaign. Part of Landers’ fourth anniversary celebration, the campaign is a gratitude movement that advocates stronger bonds, encouragement and happiness, as it gives everyone a chance to reach out to their loved ones even in lockdown.

On Instagram, Guidicelli thanked his wife, Sarah Geronimo, writing, “My love, thank you for being you. You inspire me and show me what love really means. Let’s continue to grow and see the world together!“

For his part, Heussaff is grateful for another day to live his life. “Everyone is going through something this year, so just be kind to each other. Today, I’m grateful for the sunshine,” he said.

Aside from that, several netizens have taken to their own social media accounts to acknowledge the people they are thankful for. You may also join the #100Blessings campaign and show some love and appreciation to the people close you. All you have to do is share a photo of you with the person you want to thank with a short message. As you post, make sure to use the official hashtag #100Blessings. To keep the gratitude movement going, you may tag their family and friends so they can also create their own thank-you posts.