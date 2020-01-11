Start rockin’ the new year at Hard Rock Café Manila

0 comment

Let Hard Rock Café Manila start the year on a high note with bands that will surely rock the start of a new decade!

Spirit of 67

Bluegrass

Let your swag out on January 15, 12, 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm with the sizzling retro tunes courtesy of the Spirit of 67 while the Blue Grass band grace the stage all Sundays of the month and on January 27 and regale you with the best of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, with hints of bluegrass, rock, and jazz.

The Love Me Dudes

Highway54

Jam to the tunes of The Beatles as Love Me Dudes rocks out to their greatest hits on January 17. Groove via the fast lane with Highway 54‘s 60s, 70s, and 80s retro music with a mix of other genres all of which are definitely going to be a blast from the past. They will take you on a trip down memory lane on January 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28.

Ice Bucket

Then rock even harder with Ice Bucket onstage. Catch this all-male band belt out your favorite Queen, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and other rock music icons all Fridays of the month and on January 11, and 13.

So, whether you’re in Hard Rock Café Manila for the merchandise or the food, one thing is sure during this first month of the year: the music has only just begun!

Hard Rock Café Manila is at the 2nd Level of S Maison at Conrad Manila, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. Contact us at +639162524119 or (02) 89909809.

