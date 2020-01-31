Start smart this 2020 with Samsung smart TV discounts, freebies

There are very few things that feel as great as a fresh start, especially as a new year rolls in.

While there are a lot of people who are raring to improve their lifestyles, or tick off items on their list of resolutions, some simply want to share better quality time with their loved ones, especially at home.

Upgrading to a big-sized smart TV can enhance the family’s home entertainment experience with the access to more varied content from popular streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

Anyone can watch not only their favorite local TV and cable channels, but also enjoy online content such as photos, videos, music, and even games. Smart TVs also come with screen mirroring features to enable content stored in compatible devices—smartphones, tablets and laptops.

With all the perks that can be enjoyed with owning a smart TV, Samsung Philippines is also giving everyone the best reasons to upgrade to a bigger-sized screen with higher resolution, with its 2020 Smart Start for the New Year promo.

From January 15 up to February 29, 2020, the 49-inch smart FHD TV model can be purchased for only P20,999. Other big Samsung UHD TVs are also available with amazing discounts.

Moreover, buyers of participating QLED and super big-sized UHD TV models will also get a FREE Samsung Premium products such as the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note10+, Side-by-Side Refrigerators, Samsung Dolby Atmos Soundbar, Galaxy Tab, or Galaxy A20 smartphone delivered right at their doorstep by registering their TV purchase at www.samsung-redemption.com/ph/login.

Enjoy savings and freebies as big and as exciting as the experience of a brand-new Smart TV.

Head down to participating Samsung authorized dealer stores nationwide to enjoy this promotion between January 15 and February 29, 2020. Redemption period for free items is until April 30, 2020. Per DTI-Fair Trade permit no. FTEB 27637, series of 2019.