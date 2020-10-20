State of Journalism in the Philippines at Daang Dokyu

In an address to the Foreign Press Association at the Vatican last year, Pope Francis pointed out: “Freedom of the press and of expression is an important indicator of the state of a country’s health.”

This week, Daang Dokyu takes the country’s health on scrutiny with a discussion on the state of journalism in this era of social media, fake news, and increasingly repressive environment for the media.

Some of the country’s most formidable journalists will join the panel set on October 23, 8:00 PM.

They are ABS-CBN Corporation head of integrated news and current affairs Ging Reyes, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist John Nery, and Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism director and Columbia Journalism School professor Shiela Coronel. Roby Alampay will moderate.

This is the first time these veteran journalists come together in a Philippine forum since the pandemic broke and since ABS-CBN lost its franchise.

The session tackles guideposts for young journalists as it serves as a dialogue from one generation to another.

While young journalists and journalism students will most benefit, everyone is invited to take part in this significant event.

Part of the discussion will cover the challenges in developing in-depth journalism. Panelists will discuss the dearth of investigative stories, which are essential especially in the current environment.

It will also look into what the loss of ABS-CBN means for far-flung marginalized communities, which only has the network as the source of information; for calamity response and relief operations; and for augmenting current resources in distance education.

Panelists will also touch on the other government actions that stifle press freedom, including sensitivity to media criticisms.

State of Philippine Journalism will streamed live on Daang Dokyu’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.

Details and updates will be posted on the film festival’s social media accounts. More about Daang Dokyu at daangdokyu.ph.