iflix joins everyone in staying home during this time. And to help keep the folks at home entertained, iflix is giving everyone one month access to iflixVIP!

This way we can all binge-watch our favorite movies, series and K-dramas as much as we all want.

Users can redeem this special offer just by signing into (or creating) their account, clicking the menu icon, and keying in iflixVIPtime in the Redeem Voucher tab. All the more reason to stay home and start watching.