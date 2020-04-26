Stay safe at home and show some love for Mother Earth with free downloadable Gabay Kalikasan coloring pages

In celebration of International Earth Day, an annual event held every April 22, PLDT-Smart released something fun to do at home for both kids and adults during this quarantine – while appreciating Mother Earth.

Free “SmART for Nature” coloring pages can be downloaded from the Facebook page of Gabay Kalikasan, which represents PLDT-Smart’s environmental stewardship initiatives. Coloring, as well as other forms of art, are said to be an effective way to not just keep children busy and encourage creativity, but can also help adults calm their anxiety amid the ongoing global health crisis.

The team behind Gabay Kalikasan will also run a contest for those who will share their colored “SmART for Nature” pages on social media, for a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

The free-for-all coloring book was created by renowned environmentalist and artist AG Saño, with designs from the PLDT-Smart mural that he painted with employee volunteers. Showcased throughout the parent company’s Makati General Office, the mural aims to raise awareness on the different animals and plants who are most vulnerable to climate change.

One downloadable “SmART for Nature” design features the Rufous-Headed Hornbill that was painted on the rear façade of the PLDT headquarters for World Wildlife Day last March 3, 2020. The 120-feet piece is said is said to be the tallest environmental mural in Southeast Asia.

A pair of the critically endangered bird, that incubated earlier than expected in October 2019, was spared as Smart postponed an event beside the Talarak Foundation breeding center in Bacolod City late last year.

The Rufous-Headed Hornbill vertical mural is a continuation 3,000+ square feet of plant and animal life painted throughout the PLDT headquarter’s Legazpi frontage, Dela Rosa walkway, and Gallardo back entrance. It was first unveiled during the National Climate Change Awareness Month and 91st anniversary of PLDT in 2019.

International Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world every April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

