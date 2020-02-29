Stelton Dermascience BGC offers holistic wellness service with the new H-POD!

Stelton Dermascience, known for its affordable and sustainable beauty and skin care services using the most recent innovations and state-of-the-art technology, has once again upped the ante in holistic wellness solutions with the Holistic Pod. Also called H-Pod, it is exclusively found in their branch at One BHS Mall in BGC.

The H-pod is a health, beauty, and wellness machine which does not only deliver skin rejuvenation and anti-aging properties, but also improves both physical and mental performance with regular use. A 30-minute session can free the body of excess water and toxins and can aid in slimming and relaxation. Clients (especially those with a sedentary lifestyle) are advised to have daily sessions. If the goal is to lose weight, having at least 3 to 4 times sessions a week for consecutive 4 weeks is recommended. Finally, for those who wish to improve their overall body wellness, sessions for two to three times weekly on a regular basis is ideal.

The H-Pod experience is comfortable and relaxing because of the optional vibrating massage and the fragrant aromatic experience. LED light emitted by the pod helps make skin look younger by enhancing collagen production that helps tighten skin. The H-pod uses Himalayan salt crystals that promote overall wellness and healing. While doing the procedure, clients can comfortably watch a movie or listen to their favorite music.

The machine is also an effective method for detoxification, muscle toning, stress relief, pain and muscle soreness management. It does not only work on your body on the outside but improves overall blood circulation, promotes faster healing and recovery of body cells, and boosts the immune system.

The H-Pod can be combined with S-Body Contouring. It can also be used with MesoShrink or UlthraBody HIFU to help eliminate unwanted body fat faster.

Until February 29, 2020, Stelton Dermascience is offering an introductory promo of 10 sessions of H-Pod & S-Body Contouring for only P20K (from original price of P50K). To inquire and book an appointment, pls call (09778555769 / 0279177640).

Stelton Dermasciences other branch is located at Ayala North Exchange, Makati City.