The most awaited 8K LED TV, Sony’s BRAVIA® Z8H is now available in the Philippines

Sony is featuring the proprietary technologies previously found in its flagship MASTER Series for this “Z8H” series. Elevate your TV viewing with its stunning picture quality delivered by its best-in-class Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate as well as Sony’s unique new “Frame Tweeter,” which delivers a Sound-from-Picture Reality™ experience while maintaining a slim design.

By utilizing Sony’s best-in-class Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate, clear and precise picture quality is achieved, offering customers a highly realistic viewing experience. Additionally, with TRILUMINOS™ Display, Sony reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room, offering more shades of red, green and blue than ever before.

Premium quality sound is a key part of the viewing experience as well, and this new model features Sound-from-Picture Reality™, which aligns the position of the sound with the images on the screen to offer a uniquely lifelike experience.

Sony also introduces Ambient Optimization, a new technology that optimizes picture and sound quality in any customer environment. To bring this new concept to life, Acoustic Auto Calibration detects where the customer views their TV from during initial setup and calibrates sound quality based on the environment. This new feature brings the television’s full sound potential to any environment.

In addition to Ambient Optimization, it also features a new Immersive Edge design concept. In order to maximize the immersive experience, a noiseless stand is now located at the edge of the screen. The minimalist stand is less noticeable, offering customers an improved and unobstructed viewing experience.

For the upcoming next generation gaming consoles, select new models will support 8K resolution, 4K 120fps high frame rate and fast response time via HDMI inputs to deliver their maximum performance for a cutting-edge gaming experience.

BRAVIA Z8H Highlights

• New Frame Tweeter: The most immersive experience is realized through enhanced picture quality, slim design and Sound-from-Picture Reality™ with Sony’s new Frame Tweeter technology. The Frame Tweeter vibrates the frame of the TV to emit sound, giving customers the feeling that sound is coming directly from the screen.

• Backlit Remote: Customers can now enjoy their viewing experience in darker environments with the Z8H’s backlit remote.

• Hands-Free Voice Search Capabilities: Sony’s voice-activated TVs provide a smarter viewing experience. Easily search and watch your favorite movies, get answers on screen like sports scores or weather updates, control your TV and even your home – all with your voice.

• Android TV: It offers users easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. Sony’s original UI menus and voice controls are also enhanced for better daily use. Expanded voice control functions enable users to enjoy live TV, apps and connected devices hands-free.

• Easy Connectivity to Most Devices: With Google Home1 and Amazon Alexa2 compatibility, simply voice-control your TV and ask it to do things like cast and control videos from YouTube with Google Home or change the channel or volume with Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

Sony’s New Sony Bravia Z8H Specifications:

Screen Size (Inch, Measured Diagonally) 85 In (84.6 In)

Wi-Fi Standard Wi-Fi Certified 802.11a/B/G/N/Ac

Bluetooth Profile Support

Chromecast Built-In

LCD Display Type

Chromecast Built-In LCD Display Type Display Resolution (H X V, Pixels) 7680 X 4320

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Compatibility

Acoustic Auto Calibration

Experience Sony’s latest 8K TV in the following stores:

Abenson’s Ascott

Ansons Makati

Sony’s Bravia Z8H’s price is available upon request from Sony Centres and Sony’s Authorized Dealers nationwide.