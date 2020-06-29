Straight Up at Seda BGC opens from lunchtime onwards

Straight Up at Seda BGC re-opens as a rooftop restaurant and lounge that is open from lunchtime onwards.

In strict adherence to general safety and prevention measures, the hotel’s highest point on the 22nd level presents some of the hotel’s best-selling international and local dishes such as Hickory-Smoked Baby Back Ribs and Crispy Tadyang, as well as the extraordinary Gramigna Pasta with Truffles and Mushrooms and authentic Carbonara for guests’ enjoyment any day of the week.

By day, indoor dining holds great appeal in Straight Up’s fashionable interiors with floor-to-ceiling glass windows providing breath-taking views of the evolving skyline. Beginning sundown, a light dinner “al fresco” is the popular choice as guests appreciate the urban environment amid the cool evening breeze.

Straight Up’s spacious floor area has allowed for tables and seats to be re-arranged without losing its cosmopolitan ambiance to follow physical distancing guidelines. In addition, the menu is available on a downloadable QR code. Staff use protective essentials and adhere to stringent food hygiene practices, and comprehensive environmental sanitation and disinfecting procedures of high-risk surfaces and touchpoints is continuously done.

Seda BGC is located at 30th St. cor. 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. For reservations, please call 79458888 | 85885700 or email bgc.sedahotels.com.

