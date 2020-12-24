Christmas just got better! Stream MMFF 2020 entries on UPSTREAM.ph starting TODAY!

0 comment

This Christmas, there’s no other place to be than home, literally and figuratively. Instead of feeling deflated that you are missing out on the usual stuff you love doing during the holiday season, why not look for ways to keep the festive spirit alive and kicking? One thing you can do is to bring the cherished Christmas tradition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) to your home through UPSTREAM in partnership with GMovies.

UPSTREAM is the newest video-on-demand platform created by Filipinos, for Filipinos and it is the exclusive venue for this year’s MMFF line-up of entries, which can be streamed worldwide starting December 25, 2020. Both Philippine residents and those abroad can buy their tickets from upstream.ph/mmff.

Here are the 10 MMFF entries that you can stream on UPSTREAM come Christmas day: Coming Home directed by Adolfo Alix, Jr, Magikland directed by Christian Acuña, Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim directed by Topel Lee, Isa Pang Bahaghari directed by Joel Lamangan, Tagpuan directed by McArthur Alejandre, Suarez: the Healing Priest directed by Joven Tan, The Boy Foretold by the Stars directed by Dolly Dulu, Fan Girl directed by Antonette Jadaone, The Missing directed by Easy Ferrer, and Pakboys: Takusa directed by Al Tantay.

And since it’s the season of giving, surprise your movie buff friends and loved ones by gifting them MMFF online movie tickets that you can purchase from Globe’s official store on Shopee and Lazada for only P250 per title.

We are excited for Filipinos to be able to continue to enjoy MMFF online, through UPSTREAM in partnership with GMovies. UPSTREAM is also able to deliver a better viewing experience for customers while protecting the content creators’ intellectual property rights with the support of Globe’s #PlayItRight campaign. #PlayItRight is Globe’s anti-piracy advocacy that helps protect the entertainment industry from illegal streaming and content piracy,” said Yoly C. Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications.

Find out more about the films that made it to this year’s festival and book your tickets now! Visit UPSTREAM.ph/mmff.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Globe customers recreate noche buena for families in Albay through their Rewards Points

Team Orange 0 comments
When multiple supertyphoons hit the Philippines last November, the Bicol Region and many of its provinces were among the areas badly devastated by strong winds, rain, and floods. Amidst the…

To-Dos in Araneta City this long Christmas weekend

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Are you spending Christmas in Metro Manila? Join us at Araneta City, and let us fill you up with the warmth of the Yuletide season for the long weekend ahead.…

Get Inspired, Relax and Unwind With the Latest Movies and Series with Globe and Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Unlike before, we cannot just head to the mall to stroll, shop, or watch movies at the cinemas whenever we feel bored at home. As a matter of fact, our…

Meralco announces lower electricity prices this holiday season

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Meralco continues to lower power rates toward the end of the year as the overall rate for a typical household decreased by P0.0352/kWh to P8.4753/kWh this December. This is equivalent…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone