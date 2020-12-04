Students in Baseco, Manila receive almost a thousand World Vision school kits raised by Globe Platinum customers

In a strong show of support for our youth, Globe Platinum customers were able to help children from the Baseco Compound in Manila continue their education at home, simply by participating in the brand’s #ForFutureHeroes events such as the Electric Weekend fitness event, Wine and Spirits Virtual Auction, and the Homegrown Weekend. This campaign was created by Globe Platinum to give more purpose to the perks its customers enjoy and to enable them to donate their time and effort from the safety of their home.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic still affecting the country, there was a need to shift into modular and online learning to meet the educational needs of the children. Through the #ForFutureHeroes campaign, Globe Platinum aimed to provide materials needed for the shift in educational requirements of the most vulnerable students.

In partnership with World Vision, a global Christian relief, development and advocacy organization for the most vulnerable children, Globe Platinum was able to raise and deliver a total of 969 school kits to the children of Baseco Compound in Manila. These school kits that include school supplies and printed learning modules approved by the Department of Education were distributed on October 9, 2020 and November 16, 2020, to grade 6 students from Herminigildo J. Atienza Elementary School and Sen. Benigno Aquino Elementary School, where the turnover of kits took place as well.

Baseco Compound is the largest among five communities composing Manila’s port. It is a wide reclaimed area that is now densely populated by the urban poor. Children in this area are forced to skip school so they can work and help in sustaining the daily needs of their families. By providing them with basic learning materials, Globe Platinum hopes to encourage these kids, and more importantly their parents, to continue their education by supporting World Vision’s on-going programs in Baseco. This partnership will create a better future for these Filipino children.

“For the most vulnerable children in the Philippines, education is one of the bridges toward a bright future. Our young learners inspire us as they and their families pursue education whatever challenges there may be. We thank Globe Platinum for being one of our partners in helping provide school kits to these children that will enable them to continue their education at home,” said World Vision National Director Rommel V. Fuerte.

The #ForFutureHeroes campaign has already reached almost a thousand beneficiaries during the initial distributions, and aims to provide more in the succeeding months. Overall, Globe Platinum aims to support more children in the hopes that this simple gesture will inspire them to strive for greater things and become our Future Heroes.

“Globe Platinum continues to empower its customers to enjoy exclusive events and perks while also creating lasting impacts on their community. With the #ForFutureHeroes campaign, we aim to help the children from Baseco have a better chance to reach their potential and become future heroes of our nation by aiding them with the learning materials for their continued education.” said Globe Platinum Marketing Director James Alcantara.