Sud shares sneak peek of upcoming album with new single “Sagutan”

SUD may have found themselves releasing music at a strange time—in the middle of a pandemic lockdown—but the hard-working band didn’t let that slow them down.

Following the release of “Baliw” in 2019, a single that garnered millions of streams and has been featured on national TV, SUD is set to tell more of their stories now through acoustic soul. Ahead of their upcoming album release later this year, Sud released the new single “Sagutan” under Warner Music Philippines last May 1 as its carrier single.

Nothing sounds better than a love story except when talented people turn that emotion into good music, as SUD tend to do. Sud described the narrative of the song as the beginning of a love story. “Sagutan” tackles the feelings of two people and the uncertainty that comes with it. It’s a duet between vocalist Sud Ballecer and bassist Raisa Racelis, who both co-wrote the song with drummer Jimbo Cuenco. The verses take the listeners inside the heads of two potential lovers who have been in constant conversations with each other. It eventually leads to the admission of feelings.

Similar to their previous work, “Sagutan” continues the five-piece act’s streak of producing relatable rock music—playing their familiar alt-pop sound, while mixing it with more generic rock formats. The new single is a well-rounded example of Sud’s trademark ballad style reaching a new high in their string of achievements. Going into detail on the making of the single, production and recording was done in The House of Billy Gaga studio, with Emil Dela Rosa as the engineer.

As soon as the song hit the airwaves, premiering exclusively on RX 93.1, the response was nearly immediate. The song is an expertly-written track that’s easy to sing along to, even on first listen. It’s neither overwhelming nor boring; definitely a good choice for a carrier single. It makes a good release that’s sure to excel on the radio.

“Sagutan” is now on Apple Music, iTunes Store, and Spotify.