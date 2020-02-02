Summer has come early with Greenwich’s New Hawaiian BBQ Overload

Greenwich, the number one pizza and pasta chain in the country, has unveiled the Hawaiian BBQ Overload – a new limited time offer pizza flavor that will blissfully remind you of warm, trouble-free tropical days spent idly with your closest barkada.

The Hawaiian BBQ Overload is another mouthwatering way of enjoying Greenwich’s best-selling Hawaiian Overload, that is truly pinya-sweet and pinya-sarap all-year round. Everyone’s soon-to-be-craved-for pizza flavor is generously drizzled with Greenwich’s tangy and tasty barbecue sauce, sprinkled with Pik-Nik Shoestring Potatoes for an even more perfect bite.

“What everyone will love about our new Hawaiian BBQ Overload is the complementary yet unexpected blend of textures and flavors. Much like summer itself, the toppings of the Hawaiian BBQ Overload give a sense of fun, adventure, lightness, sweetness, and good vibes,” said Pam Reyes, marketing head of Greenwich, during its official media launch at Greenwich’s Barkada BBQ Blowout at Le Reve in Quezon City.

The new variant’s refreshing taste is intriguing enough for pizza lovers to keep craving for more.

“The perfect blend of sweetness, tanginess and crunchiness of the Hawaiian BBQ Overload will surely capture the hearts and taste buds of pizza lovers like me. It’s summer on a pizza with a twist,” said Greenwich kabarkada Robi Domingo.

Savor the fun and lightness of summer as early as now with the new Hawaiian BBQ Overload – for a limited time only! Load up on summer feels for as low as P99.00 for a 6” solo pizza.

Get your Hawaiian BBQ Overload good vibe fix in all Greenwich stores nationwide, visit greenwichdelivery.com or call #5-55-55 starting February 3. Grab it while it’s hot and here!