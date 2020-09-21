Get sun protection for your face with Blackwater Women Daily Defense Sunscreen

Ladies, it’s time to take your skin care regimen to the next level!

Too much sun exposure may cause painful sunburn, heat rash, wrinkles, and more. So, whenever you have to step outside, you can protect your face against direct sunlight and skin-damaging UV rays with the new Blackwater Women Daily Defense Sunscreen.

For only Php 295, Blackwater Women Daily Defense Sunscreen can help your face stay flawless thanks to its moisturizing formula with SPF 50. There is also no need to worry with sweat and oil when you are outside because it is non-greasy and waterproof.

The new Blackwater Women Daily Defense Sunscreen is now available on Lazada, an ideal opportunity for the Lazada 9.9 sale.