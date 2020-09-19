Expanded retail channels now available to Sun

Over five million Sun subscribers will enjoy an improvement in their mobile experience with expanded access to the network and retail channels of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart).

Sun Prepaid subscribers can enjoy the benefits of over a million e-load Smart retailers nationwide. Sun subscribers may now also use Smart’s easy-access platform for promos by simply dialing *123# on their mobile phones.

Aside from expanded customer touchpoints, Sun subscribers can look forward to improved mobile connectivity as the Philippines’ largest and only integrated telecommunications company, PLDT Inc., continues to expand the Smart Long Term Evolution (LTE) footprint nationwide. This is part of PLDT and Smart’s sustained capital expenditures on their networks with PLDT and Smart having already invested some Php260 billion from 2015 to 2019. For 2020, amid the regained momentum of the company’s network rollout efforts following the easing of lockdown restrictions, PLDT has leveled up its target capital expenditures back up to about Php70 billion.

To date, Smart’s high-speed broadband service is available in 93% of the country’s cities and municipalities and serves 95% of the population.

“We are committed to rebuilding the nation by continuously improving the digital life of all Filipinos, enabling them to succeed and do more of what they love. With customer-centricity in mind, we are making it possible for Sun subscribers to enjoy the full benefits, capabilities and innovations that have been enjoyed by Smart subscribers. This allows us to maximize the strengths of Smart and Sun, to achieve operational efficiencies that ultimately lead to the best customer experience,” said Smart President and CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Alfredo S. Panlilio.

“Our data products and services have equipped our subscribers with the ability to study, to work and enjoy their passions, allowing them to be productive and to live their lives as normally as possible. This is the primary reason for this initiative–so that Sun subscribers can enjoy not just Smart’s superior LTE network, but also the offers and other services currently enjoyed by Smart subscribers. These include more retail channels and customer touchpoints for enhanced convenience, more promos, and better and bigger innovations,” said Jane B. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

For the best mobile data experience, Sun subscribers are encouraged to upgrade their current 3G SIM to an LTE SIM. LTE or 4G provides high-speed mobile data to users of LTE devices, with the appropriate LTE SIM.

Sun is the mobile brand of Digitel Mobile Philippines, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PLDT Inc. unit—Digital Telecommunications Philippines.