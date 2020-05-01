Sunset Radio release a new video for the single “Strangers”, New EP “Seasons” out on September 15th

0 comment

Italian punk-rock act Sunset Radio is glad to announce the release of the new video for “Strangers“, single available now in every digital store and in streaming here. The track is included in “Seasons“, five-tracks EP co-produced by Fabrizio Panebarco (Pan Music Production / Melody Fall) out on September 15, 2020.

”Strangers’ is undoubtedly a song a bit ‘foreign’ to us, as the title says, but for some reason I feel it much closer to me than I could ever have imagined“says guitarist Riccardo Tasselli, “It’s a pop-rock ballad, we came out like this, and we wanted to record it, together with the supervision of Fabrizio Pan. It’s a very intimate, nostalgic and melancholic piece but at the same time with hopeful. The particular moment that the whole of humanity is going through, didn’t allow us to do much, so the idea was to gather people, friends, fans in a single video clip to make us feel a little closer in this hard period especially for us musicians. We were pleasantly surprised by the way people around us welcomed this initiative and the incredible amount of videos they sent us. In such a difficult time for everyone, a song like ‘Strangers’, even if only for a few minutes, can help us all feel closer. We can consider it our anthem for this 2020 quarantine“.

 

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

August Wahh drops soulful new single “Elated”

Team Orange 0 comments
Following her first solo release, Know What I Want last December 2019, August Wahh returns with a triumphant new single that is steeped in sophisticated warmth. Elated navigates the nuances…

Amid pandemic, schools find ‘smart’ ways to continue learning

Team Orange 0 comments Education
The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted everyone’s regular routines, including school classes from kinder to college. Some educational institutions, however, are not letting the virus stop their students’ learning. Indeed, along…

Sante Fitness Lab | Matteo Guidicelli on choosing the right partner

Team Orange 0 comments Health
Taking on a healthy and active lifestyle is not an easy feat, let alone if you are taking on the kick-ass world of triathlon. For Matteo Guidicelli, this endeavor goes…

SAMSUNG | Three Simple Recipes Based on Your Pantry Basics

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Exploring recipes using fancy ingredients that aren’t normally seen in the pantry can mean a lot of work since this requires going to the grocery store and making it through…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone