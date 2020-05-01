Sunset Radio release a new video for the single “Strangers”, New EP “Seasons” out on September 15th

Italian punk-rock act Sunset Radio is glad to announce the release of the new video for “Strangers“, single available now in every digital store and in streaming here. The track is included in “Seasons“, five-tracks EP co-produced by Fabrizio Panebarco (Pan Music Production / Melody Fall) out on September 15, 2020.

“”Strangers’ is undoubtedly a song a bit ‘foreign’ to us, as the title says, but for some reason I feel it much closer to me than I could ever have imagined“says guitarist Riccardo Tasselli, “It’s a pop-rock ballad, we came out like this, and we wanted to record it, together with the supervision of Fabrizio Pan. It’s a very intimate, nostalgic and melancholic piece but at the same time with hopeful. The particular moment that the whole of humanity is going through, didn’t allow us to do much, so the idea was to gather people, friends, fans in a single video clip to make us feel a little closer in this hard period especially for us musicians. We were pleasantly surprised by the way people around us welcomed this initiative and the incredible amount of videos they sent us. In such a difficult time for everyone, a song like ‘Strangers’, even if only for a few minutes, can help us all feel closer. We can consider it our anthem for this 2020 quarantine“.