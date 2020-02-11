Swipe right on these awesome Tinder deals with PayMaya!

In these modern times, dating has never been more exciting. The journey to finding love has become much more fun with the use of digital apps like Tinder. Now, with just a swipe on your phone, you can already find a connection with your potential “The One”, including those living miles away from you.

If you or a friend are among the people trying out their luck to meet “The One” online, here’s some good news—PayMaya has partnered with Tinder, allowing you to enjoy discounted Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold subscriptions and even share it to your friends! With PayMaya, pwede ka nang bumalik sa dating scene conveniently, with more perks coming your way!

Get up to 75% off when you purchase a Tinder Plus subscription via the PayMaya app.

  • 1 Month Tinder Plus Subscription – (75% off) from P259 to P65
  • 6 Month Tinder Plus Subscription – (50% off) from P1,039 to P519
  • 12 Month Tinder Plus Subscription – (50% off) from P1,559 to P779

You can also enjoy a 50% discount on a Tinder Gold subscription.

  • 1 Month Tinder Gold Subscription – (50% off) from P415 to P208
  • 6 Month Tinder Gold Subscription – (50% off) from P1,559 to P780
  • 12 Month Tinder Gold Subscription – (50% off) from P2,339 to P1,170

With the sheer number of people using the app, Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold make the experience of the search more convenient and fun. These awesome subscriptions come with features such as unlimited likes so you can swipe right on everyone you like, rewinds so you wouldn’t miss out on anyone interesting, more Super Likes every day so you can catch the attention of the person you like, the ability to swipe people from around the world, and no ads! Tinder Gold has a little extra: it comes with the ability to see the people who have already liked you, as well as new Top Picks every day.

It’s easy to subscribe to Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold with your PayMaya account. Just open the PayMaya app, choose Treats, find the Tinder subscription you want, and tap Buy. And if you want to gift it to your friends, just tap the share button, choose the channel you want to use, and send the generated coupon to a friend.

Valentine’s Day is definitely going to be more fun and exciting for you and your friends with a Tinder subscription on hand. Whether you want to try out a fun group date or a more intimate one at your favorite restaurant, don’t forget to savor the experience and open your heart to the possibilities. Who knows, you might just swipe right on your soulmate!

If you don’t have a PayMaya account yet, signing up is easy. Just download the PayMaya app for Android or iOS, register for an account, and get this and other treats you want on the app along with the ability to pay in the most rewarding, and hassle-free way to pay for anything! Remember, basta Tinder, don’t pay cash. PayMaya. Happy swiping!

 

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 01765, Series of 2020

