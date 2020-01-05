Tagaytay Art Beat 2020 reveals second wave lineup!

With a unique music and arts program that advocates for sustainable tourism and environmental awareness, Tagaytay Art Beat also promises to break the mold with an exciting lineup of performances, art exhibitions, DJ sets, live murals, local markets and more.

The out-of-town music and art festival will be happening on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) at Museo Orlina Grounds, Tagaytay City, Cavite.

Joining the roster of wave 2 lineup are critically acclaimed music acts from various genres: dance-rock outfit Autotelic, indie R&B/pop duo Ysanygo, indie-rock quintet Any Name’s Okay, renowned hip-hop collective Bawal Clan, funk/blues/soul ensemble Basically Saturday Night, neo-soul band Danidea, and electronic duo DJ Joey Santos and Lux Leigh.

They will be joining the wave 1 lineup which includes top singer-songwriters Reese Lansangan and Clara Benin, along with indie rock favorites Ang Bandang Shirley, funk/rock/pop band Lola Amour, Russian music producer BAHR, funk newcomers Flu, noise-pop quartet Rusty Machines, nu-soul outfit Banna Harbera, acclaimed folk artist Coeli, blues rock band UBE, electronid DJ Wicked Adobo and indie folk collective Indayo.

Aside from the curated music performances, the roster for the arts programming includes some of the finest young artists from different parts of the Philippines: Jappy Agoncillo, Angelica Alvarez, Jill Arteche, Nina Bantoto, Miel Cabañes, Lee Caces, Mykie Concepcion, Ginger De Guia, Claudine Delfin, Katarina Estrada, Matti Kawpeng, Michael Lorenzana, Ana Luciano, Dia Magculang, Luis Pastoriza, Bea Policarpio, Bianca Ruiz, Nathaniel San Pedro, Razel Mari Sta Rita, and Christopher Yap.

For tickets, you may purchase regular passes at Tagaytay Art Beat’s official website: www.tagaytayartbeat.com. More details about the festival and wave 3 / final lineup will be posted on the website in the coming days.

The annual art and music festival is presented by Docdef Productions— a local music production that aims to elevate the local independent music scene with consistent tasteful curation for local music lovers and supporters, and Museo Orlina—a world-class museum in Tagaytay City that is home to the artistry of internationally acclaimed Ramon Orlina, pioneer and foremost practitioner of glass sculpture in the country. The event is also co-presented by Filinvest City.