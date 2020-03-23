Tagaytay Highlands reopens after successful clearing and relief operations

0 comment

Tagaytay Highlands has reopened after much of the clean-up and rehabilitation efforts at the premier recreational and residential complex have been completed.

To date, the Highlands major roads, driveways, golf courses, and other facilities have been cleared following the Taal Volcanos phreatic eruption early this year.

The top management of Tagaytay Highlands oversaw the continuous cleaning operations at the estate to ensure that all properties and facilities were operational in time for the return of the Highlands’ homeowners, members, and their guests.

In February, Tagaytay Highlands scaled up operations at the Midlands and Greenlands, including but not limited to the restoration of power and water supplies, rehabilitation of landscapes, and repairs of roofs and major spine roads, among others.

Major facilities in the Highlands, such as The Spa and Lodge and the Tagaytay Highlands Golf Course, likewise resumed operations in February. Dining places and indoor facilities of the Sports Center were also reopened.

While clean-up efforts were ongoing at the Highlands, the animals of the estates Animal Farm were temporarily housed at animal shelters to ensure their safety.

In conjunction with all this, club members, property owners, and sales teams successfully carried out relief operations for Highlands workers and residents of nearby communitieswith donations from SM Cares and SM Foundation, Inc.

The Highlands team likewise initiated similar efforts benefiting residents of the neighboring barangays of Bunggo and Kalabuso in Calamba, Laguna, and Tanauan, Batangas.

On March 1, Tagaytay Highlands held a Thanksgiving Golf Tournament at its reopened Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course. Led by Mr. Hans T. Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime, the tournament kicked off the formal reopening of the golf course and other Highlands amenities.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

