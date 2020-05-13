Taiwan Excellence Brings Remote Video Conferencing and Education Appliances and Solutions

Taiwan Excellence, the international promotional campaign of the Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), introduced recently a top-class suite of Remote Video Conferencing solutions.

In a livestream press conference, TAITRA showcased several breakthrough solutions from Taiwan that will support the growing trend in Remote Video Conferencing for work and education.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, working and even studying from home became a trend in many major countries devastated by the deadly Covid-19 virus. Owing to Taiwan’s strong ICT technology and passion for innovation, Taiwanese brands have made their name at home and abroad, with many products optimally suited to support new ways of working and learning.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, many lost mobility, the ability to travel anywhere, physical contact with people like shaking hands, even networking platforms like meetings and conferences. People now spend more time online, relying on information security to ensure communication over the internet remains safe,” says Simon Wang, Executive Vice President of TAITRA.

Wang said that with the great demand for quality but reasonably priced networking solutions, Taiwan, specifically Taiwan Excellence products, are poised to fill that need. “Taiwan Excellence, more like the Oscars of the US for the best in movies, is a symbol of the best products selected by the Taiwanese government.”

During the virtual press conference, 4 top Taiwanese brands showcased their latest products aimed to enhance the quality and utility of remote communication.

CyberLink

“U Communication Suite” is designed for business communication with a fully integrated service for online meetings, presentations and business chat. The application features ease of use on any device, complete organization management for administration to keep track of key metrics, internationally recognized “Information Security Certification,” and unparalleled video quality backed by AI technology. Cyberlink’s “U Meeting” function in this suite was also selected as the “Best video conferencing software in 2020” by MSN.com.

AVer

Its “Mechanical Arm Wireless Interactive Visualizer” is ultra-lightweight and convenient for teachers to carry. It is equipped with a 4K 13-megapixel camera and 60fps imaging, which accurately presents teaching materials without missing any of the finer details. It can also function as a network camera to easily facilitate remote teaching. This product has won awards such as the Taiwan Excellence Gold Award, Good Design and Best of Show at ISTE in 2019.

DeltaKnEW

DeltaKnEW Academy is an innovative and open platform for Smart Learning, which has patented learning experience design to equip professionals and enterprises with the latest Industry 4.0 skills. With both a web version and mobile app, DeltaKnEW Academy enables on-the-job, in the moment and on-the-go learning for workers to embark on a versatile and personalized learning journey for reskilling and upskilling.

BXB

“Q.con Video Conferencing Solution” helps to improve the quality of video conferencing. Its lens can auto-track and provide close-ups of participants to show the facial expressions of speakers, providing the personal touch so often missing from online meetings. The built-in cardioid microphone can auto-detect the voice of speakers and block out background noises to ensure the highest of sound quality. Moreover, Q.con is able to support various platforms such as U meeting, Skype, Good Meets, Microsoft Teams, ZOOM and LINE, among others.