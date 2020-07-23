Take a break, Read a book

Are you stuck at home and needing some company? Here are some books that can surely help or entertain you while staying home keeping physical distancing.

1. The Alchemist, Paolo Coelho. A novel that tackles on discovering your fears, your apprehensions and your dreams. The story of Santiago teaches you to listen to your hearts desire, discovering the opportunities and learning from the challenges that you come across in your life and achieving your dreams.

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson. Blogger and author Mark Ranson tells you through his book to stop trying to be “positive” everytime so you could be a better and happier person. A real-talk-no-sugar-coating approach in life that you may need. He reminds us that sometimes being too positive can also be bad for us. We need a little of negativity to keep the balance in how we look at life.

3. Crazy Rich Asians, Kevin Kwan. The novel turned blockbuster film gives us a sneak peak to how an ABC or American-born Chinese woman blends in and make herself accepted by a very tradiotional Singaporean family and how crazy rich asians truly are. This also celebrates Asian culture. This also include traditions that author Kevin Kwan experienced when he was young up until now.

4. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, Margot Lee Shetterly. Another bestselling novel that turned into a movie that celebrates women of color. The story tells us how these three dedicate and passionate female mathematicians at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA using pencils, slide rules and adding machine to calculate number that helped launch rockets and astronauts into space.

5. The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, Kobe Bryant. If you are an avid fan of basketball, this one is for yo. Kobe “The Black Mamba” Bryant felt it was his obligation to teach young players and his fans on how to play the game. Before the basketball superstar died in an unfortunate helicopter crash, he retired professional basketball by releasing this book about his career and personal life. Bryant shares in this book details of how he studied he prepared himself mentally and physically in a game but also on how he studied his opponenets move.

Give yourself a break from reality and stress and delve into these books.