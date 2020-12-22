uHoo | Take control of the air you breathe at home

As the pulse of the world has changed due to the pandemic, people have slowed down and now spend more time indoors. Foot baths, disinfectants and hand washing are the staple minimums you see recommended for families who stay put at home.

However, what usually isn’t discussed is the overall air quality at home. With more time spent at home and more activities conducted at home, more items are introduced to the air you breathe. You have to ask: is the air in your own home safe and is it a breeding ground for harmful viruses?

Here are 3 facts you may not know about the air you breathe indoors

There’s a big chance that your indoor air might not be as clean as you thought

People spend a good amount of time indoors. When the air doesn’t have enough opportunity to ventilate, the air in your homes may be worse than the air outdoors. Some appliances and other seemingly harmless activities such as cooking can be sources of mild pollutants that may seem unnoticeable at first.

Indoor paint jobs and cleaning solutions can release volatile compounds that can cause allergies. Leaving out moist towels and clothes become breeding grounds for mold and other harmful bacteria.

Sudden migraines, nose and eye irritation can be linked to bad air

Were you just relaxing in your apartment when all of a sudden you start to have a really bad migraine? After cooking dinner, do you experience eye or nose irritation? Well guess what — these are some of the symptoms of poor air quality brought about by a lack of fresh or pollutants created from combustion while cooking.

In extreme cases, carbon monoxide from leaky gas pipes can cause hallucinations

There’s a rather gripping post on Reddit that talks about the worst case scenario for CO poisoning and it happened to a man who thought he had an intruder at home, but was in fact his own self.

One of the more common solutions to understanding the air in your indoor space is by buying situation-specific alarms for fire and CO. But there are also all-in-one solutions that can do that — and more. uHoo is the most comprehensive indoor air monitor. Instead of buying several types of sensors, uHoo is a one-stop solution that detects and monitors 9 different factors that affect overall air quality, plus a coronavirus index:

• Temperature – monitors the optimal temperature for comfort and better sleep

• Humidity – helps prevent the promulgation of molds

• Air Pressure – minimize joint pains

• CO2 – high CO2 levels are linked to headaches loss of productivity

• TVOC – minimize chemicals in the air

• PM 2.5 – avoid allergens

• CO – lessen the heavy feeling of fatigue at home

• NO2 – identify fumes before they can cause harm

• Ozone – alleviate irritations

Putting together these 9 sensors translate readings into a patent pending virus index that helps you understand if your home is conducive for the coronavirus to survive or become transmittable in the air. Based on the data, you can then improve your air quality and reduce coronavirus risk through practical solutions such as creating good airflow with proper ventilation, adjusting your thermostat for better comfort, knowing when to open and close your windows, etc. uHoo is your first step to clean air. It helps you understand your air situation at home so that you can make informed decisions for your peace of mind.

The uHoo indoor air monitor retails online for $329 and is available from the company website, Amazon, Lazada for PH or Best Buy.