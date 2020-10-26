Take the #FirstStepToHealth with AXA Philippines and get free teleconsultation

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major challenges to everyone’s access to healthcare. These days, safe and convenient access to doctors and medical care is not easily available because of the limitations caused by the pandemic and the community quarantine.

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, reaches out to help Filipinos take that first step to health by providing them safe and easy access to healthcare anytime, anywhere with free teleconsultation service, available to policyholders of AXA Philippines’ wide range of health insurance products, such as Health Max, Health Start, and Global Health Access.

And the great news is AXA Philippines is also giving away one-time free access to this teleconsultation service to everyone who will participate in the promotion (even non-AXA customers and AXA customers with no health policy) until December 31, 2020.

“We have always been committed to being a reliable health partner for our customers. We are further strengthening this commitment by giving Filipinos convenient access to health protection during this pandemic to help ease their fear and worry about their own health and that of their loved ones,” said Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer.

Teleconsultation provides 24/7 access to non-emergency medical advice with just a few taps on a smartphone. Simply download the MyPocketDoctor app from the Google Play or App Store and register with an e-mail address and mobile number. Once registration is complete, the customer can avail of the virtual medical consultation. For others, they may click this link https://bit.ly/AXATCPR1 to avail of one-time free access.

AXA health policyholders can also request for the teleconsultation via the Emma by AXA app.

To celebrate the launch of this campaign, AXA Philippines is inviting everyone to join the #FirstStepToHealth Social Media Challenge. To join, simply:

Post a photo of you with your loved ones and tag them on Facebook. Add the caption: “Take your first step to health. Get your FREE teleconsultation access from AXA by visiting https://bit.ly/AXATCPR1 and use the hashtags, #KnowYouCanwithAXA #FirstStepToHealth, and make your post public. Visit https://bit.ly/AXATCPR1 to get your free teleconsultation code.

The COVID-19 outbreak may be challenging, but as a leader in the health protection insurance landscape, AXA Philippines aims to help Filipinos and their families overcome these challenges one step at a time.