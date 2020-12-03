Take your K-drama viewing experience to the next level with a Samsung TV

0 comment

Can’t get enough of K-drama but hate the struggle of watching on your mobile? With Samsung’s latest partnership with Viu, never miss any detail and swoon over your favorite oppas on a bigger screen.

Starting December 1, 2020, every purchase of select Samsung Smart TVs comes with a free 1-year premium subscription to Viu, the country’s top provider of K-drama shows. This is every K-drama fan’s chance to get a bigger and budget-friendly Smart TV, with the bonus of falling further down the K-drama rabbit hole on Viu without distracting ads.

Binge-watching K-drama is much better on a Samsung TV for many reasons. For one, there will be no need to rewind or pause every scene because you missed the subtitles when you have a bigger screen. No more squinting your eyes either.

And with a bigger screen, you can bask in the glory of your beloved oppa and unni’s poreless skin and appreciate all the details in each scene of your favorite K-drama. Samsung’s Smart TVs offer stunningly clear picture quality paired with a full and solid sound quality – a viewing experience that can transport you to the scene itself.

Just imagine the intensity of emotions when you watch the latest K-drama titles on Viu this December, such as the highly-anticipated Tale of the Nine Tailed. You can also enjoy shows that are exclusively available on Viu, such as the much-awaited True Beauty featuring Cha Eun-woo. A Samsung Smart TV may just be the perfect Christmas gift you can give yourself for your K-drama cravings.

Enjoy the latest string of K-dramas on Viu with a premium and feature-rich TV without breaking the bank this December.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Palayan City Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas shares triumphs, leadership journey with The King of Talk

Team Orange 0 comments
How far does a public servant go in leading and serving her constituents? For Palayan City Mayor Rianne J. Cuevas, going beyond what’s required is what leadership is all about.…

The new jolly kiddie meal toys feature the lovable characters from DreamWorks Kou Kou

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
DreamWorks has long been known to produce the best animated films for kids. Their films are not only fun and highly entertaining, but they have also introduced a number of…

Chlara releases ‘Goodbye’ from her new album ​#acousticNOW

Team Orange 0 comments Music
British-born Filipina singer/songwriter Chlara (born Chlara Isobel Magtultol) labeled as Philippine’s acoustic songbird, spent the early years of her life living in England before moving to the Philippines at the…

realme X50 Pro 5G to launch via Smart Signature Plan on December 03

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, the country’s number 1 smartphone brand, is leaping to the next gen of realme devices with the launch of its very first 5G-ready smartphone in the country —…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone