TALA loses ‘control’ in comeback single

R&B-Pop performer TALA is ready to make her 2020 music comeback with her newest single “control.” The young singer-songwriter shows a new facet of her musical talent, as she explores a groovy synth-pop style in this new track, all while retaining her irresistible songwriting.
Talking more about the song, she says “the song is about being in the vulnerable space between a platonic friendship and a romantic relationship, and choosing to let your guard down.” As TALA approaches a new era of her music, fans are sure to be delighted with what else is in store for the year to come.