TALA loses ‘control’ in comeback single

R&B-Pop performer TALA is ready to make her 2020 music comeback with her newest single “control.” The young singer-songwriter shows a new facet of her musical talent, as she explores a groovy synth-pop style in this new track, all while retaining her irresistible songwriting.

Talking more about the song, she says “the song is about being in the vulnerable space between a platonic friendship and a romantic relationship, and choosing to let your guard down.” As TALA approaches a new era of her music, fans are sure to be delighted with what else is in store for the year to come.

control is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

