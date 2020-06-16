Tanduay’s Exciting New Cocktail Flavors Now Available via Shots.ph

0 comment

Tanduay Distillers has released three new cocktail flavors – piña colada, strawberry daiquiri and green margarita – via its new e-commerce website, shots.ph.

Released under the brand name Tanduay Cocktails, the three variants come in three-liter containers with an easy press spout.

Also, all flavors are infused with Tanduay’s signature White Rum and contain 10% alcohol.

Piña colada is a blend of White Rum with flavors of coconut and pineapple. Strawberry daiquiri has added flavors of strawberry and citrus fruits. Green margarita, on the other hand, is a smooth blend of triple sec with flavors of tequila and citrus fruits.

Customers can also order Tanduay’s award-winning rums such as the Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay CLX, among others.

The website also carries Tanduay branded merchandise like backpacks, sweaters, duffle bags, premium pens, and hoodies.

We want to make it easier for our customers to enjoy their favorite Tanduay products. With a few taps on their computers and mobile devices, they can have their orders delivered straight to their home. Shots.ph is mobile-optimized, so they can easily place an order through their mobile phones,” said Tanduay’s national marketing manager, Garry Ong.

No minimum or maximum purchases are required, and customers can even order in bulk if they want to. Tanduay’s own fleet of delivery vans will bring their orders to their preferred addresses.

Shots.ph carries both local and exported spirits. Tanduay’s limited-edition rums will also be made available soon.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

