Tanduay Rum awarded medals in Spirits Awards, Belgium

Tanduay products continue to gain recognition from prestigious spirits competitions abroad. Most recently, Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Asian Rum Silver were both awarded silver medals at the Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial in Brussels, Belgium.

Dubbed “The United Nations of Fine Spirits”, the international competition rewards spirits from across the globe. It has a panel of internationally renowned experts assessing and classifying whiskies, cognacs, brandies, rums, vodkas, and gins, among others.

“There are many fine spirits around the world, and we are honored that our products have been chosen as two of the best. We accept this recognition with both pride and humility, and we thank all our people for their hard work and dedication in continuously crafting quality products that are proudly Philippine-made,” said Tanduay Distillers, Inc. Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing Paul Lim.

The Tanduay Asian Rum Gold is one of the company’s most-awarded products. Aged in used Bourbon barrels for seven years, it is silky smooth with elegant flavors, almonds, dried dark fruits, and island spices.

The Tanduay Asian Rum Silver has also received several recognitions throughout the years. It is aged in used Bourbon barrels for five years, and had hints of dried tropical fruits, vanilla, and toasted coconut.

This year, Tanduay continued to expand its international presence when it inked deals with top wines and spirits distributors from several U.S. states. Its U.S. presence now encompasses Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Nevada, Wisconsin, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Tennessee, and Michigan, and the territory of Guam.

Tanduay has also expanded its market in China and entered Singapore. The company is likewise working on its distribution in Europe.