Taste the Flavors of Love at Midas Hotel and Casino

Plan your perfect Valentine’s Day date this year with all the surprises Midas Hotel has to offer. Savor the goodness of fine wine and good food to create a memorable night. Whether you’re up for an evening of serenades or simply want to enjoy your date’s time with each other, Midas Hotel has your dream date covered.

Celebrate love at the 2702 Lobby Lounge for a cozy night with your special someone. Delight yourselves in the soulful combination of delectable food and dreamy ballads for only Php1,500 per person. This Valentine’s Dinner Package comes with a 4-course menu, a glass of house wine and a special Valentine’s Day gift. Limited seats are available so make sure to reserve your seats early. This offer is available from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm on February 14, 2020 only.

If you and your date are up for some quiet time together, retreat to the confines of the Yanagi Japanese Restaurant. Wow him or her with its classy interiors and exquisite Japanese buffet dinner spread for only Php1,800 per person, complete with a glass of house wine and a special Valentine’s Day gift for a truly romantic evening. Yanagi Japanese Restaurant’s Valentine’s Day special offer is available from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on February 14, 2020 only.

For those who want to be seen and be in, wine and dine at one of Manila’s award-winning restaurants, Midas Café. Bask in its warm ambiance and relish its sumptuous buffet offerings for only Php1,800 per person. This Valentine’s Day offer also includes a glass of house wine and a special Valentine’s Day gift. Midas Café’s Valentine’s Day treat is available from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on February 14, 2020 only.

Finally, if you and your date would like to have a stunning night view and sophisticated ambiance while having your Valentine’s dinner, then, the Sunset Lounge is the perfect spot in the Metro. Take your time to savor a 6-course menu, a glass of house wine, a special Valentine’s Day gift and an acoustic entertainer when you avail this limited Valentine’s Day offer for only Php1,700. Sunset Lounge’s seats are limited so reserve your spots early. This chic lounge’s Valentine’s Day treat is available from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm on February 14, 2020 only.

For inquiries or reservations, call (+632) 7902 0100 ext. 8154/8198 or email restaurants@midashotelandcasino.com.