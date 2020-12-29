#TeamGalaxy ambassadors encourage their fans to share the message of love

Christmas may look different this year, but #TeamGalaxy ambassadors are spreading the cheer in a series of holiday videos. Galaxy ambassadors Catriona Gray, Liza Soberano, Jane De Leon, Ben&Ben, and SB19 share messages of love to their followers.

Catriona Gray

This year has definitely given me a lot of challenges and different things to go through, and I’m sure it’s the same with you guys. I’m grateful for my loved ones and friends who have allowed me to get through it all,” shares Catriona.

Liza Soberano

Despite all the hardships and struggles I’ve been facing this 2020, my fans, family, and friends have never failed in showing their love and support for me. That’s why I love and appreciate them very much,” Liza echoes the statement, saying how the people around her had her back.

Ben&Ben

The members of Ben&Ben continuously express their gratitude for Liwanag, the name of their fandom. Lead vocalist Miguel Guico shares, “Thank you so much, Liwanag, for being there for us and with us. We’re also here for you all.”

SB19

Similarly, SB19 also extends their love for their fans. Ken shares, “Thank you to everyone who keeps on supporting us despite these challenging times.

This year has been difficult for all of us but I know that no matter what happens, no matter how hard times may get, we will all get through it if we help each other and do things with love,” adds Sejun.

To make the holiday season a little merrier, the #TeamGalaxy ambassadors are inviting everyone to brighten someone’s day with a finger heart.

Send a finger heart to your friends and loved ones this to show how much you love and appreciate them,” encourages Catriona.

Samsung is also holding a series of holiday promos with discounts, freebies, and exclusive bundles for its Galaxy devices until December 31. Give the gift of Galaxy this year to reconnect and make up for the missed moments of 2020.

