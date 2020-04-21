TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 & Z440 M.2 Solid State Drives

TEAMGROUP announces two new PCIe M.2 Solid State Drives, the T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 and ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSDs. Both Intel and AMD compactable and support the latest PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It uses patented graphene copper foil cooling module and made with professional technology to achieve a thin and lightweight structure with less than 1mm of thickness. Specially built in black and gold for gaming laptops and high performance desktops, this is a weapon of choice for gamers who want to conquer the gaming world!

T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 and CARDEA ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSDs, the two graphene high-speed solid state drives are using the latest PCIe Gen3x4 high speed interface with the NVMe 1.3 standard and has patented graphene copper foil cooling modules. The extremely thin and lightweight structure can eliminate device interference during installation. The two M.2 SSDs have continuous read/write speeds up to 2100/1700MB/s and 3400/3000MB/s[¹] respectively, providing different solutions for different usage needs of gamers.

After T-FORCE internal laboratory’s long and rigorous test and burn-in test, the patented graphene structure of T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 and CARDEA ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSDs has proven that it can provide a 9% of cooling effect after over three hours of continuous reading/writing. Both M.2 SSDs have comprehensive intelligent management technologies such as S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology), TRIM command, LDPC ECC error correction mechanism, etc. The stable and durable high performance allows gamers to fully enjoy the speed ride!