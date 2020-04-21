TEAMGROUP launches T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO Z330 & Z440 M.2 Solid State Drives

0 comment

TEAMGROUP announces two new PCIe M.2 Solid State Drives, the T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 and ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSDs. Both Intel and AMD compactable and support the latest PCIe Gen3x4 interface. It uses patented graphene copper foil cooling module and made with professional technology to achieve a thin and lightweight structure with less than 1mm of thickness. Specially built in black and gold for gaming laptops and high performance desktops, this is a weapon of choice for gamers who want to conquer the gaming world!

T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 and CARDEA ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSDs, the two graphene high-speed solid state drives are using the latest PCIe Gen3x4 high speed interface with the NVMe 1.3 standard and has patented graphene copper foil cooling modules. The extremely thin and lightweight structure can eliminate device interference during installation. The two M.2 SSDs have continuous read/write speeds up to 2100/1700MB/s and 3400/3000MB/s[¹] respectively, providing different solutions for different usage needs of gamers.

After T-FORCE internal laboratory’s long and rigorous test and burn-in test, the patented graphene structure of T-FORCE CARDEA ZERO-Z330 and CARDEA ZERO-Z340 M.2 SSDs has proven that it can provide a 9% of cooling effect after over three hours of continuous reading/writing. Both M.2 SSDs have comprehensive intelligent management technologies such as S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology), TRIM command, LDPC ECC error correction mechanism, etc. The stable and durable high performance allows gamers to fully enjoy the speed ride!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Frozen Jollibee Chickenjoy now available in Alfamart stores

Team Orange 0 comments
Everyone’s favorite Jollibee Chickenjoy just got closer to home! Jollibee’s Marinated Frozen Chicken Cut-Ups is now available in select Alfamart stores. The pre-marinated Chickenjoy cut-ups are seasoned with Jollibee’s signature…

Smart increases LTE capacity nationwide

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With Internet usage rising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (SMART) is further upgrading its mobile data service by boosting the capacity of its 4G/LTE…

Powfu releases “im used to it” single + music video

Team Orange 0 comments Music
As his lofi hip-hop gem “death bed (coffee for your head)” continues to climb charts around the world, breakout artist Powfu is treating fans to a new track and video…

SAMSUNG shares ways to get the most out of Galaxy devices at home

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Smartphones have become an inseparable part of people’s daily life. From a simple device that connects one person to another, it now takes part in scheduling and tracking appointments, providing…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone