TECNO Mobile launches new AI-powered, revolutionary TECNO Spark 6 Series – A smartphone for the masses

Recognizing the evolving need for high-performing, multi-tasking and affordable smartphones during these challenging times, global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile has launched its latest innovation, the TECNO Spark 6 Series.

The TECNO Spark 6 Series is smartly designed for work and play, and is competitively priced to give locals the best value for their hard-earned money. Price ranges from PhP3,990 to PhP6,490. The Spark 6 Series is packed with six upgraded features – a unique camera system designed to elevate photographic immersion to the next level, bigger screen, more generous memory and storage, boosted processing speed, enhanced video call experience, and a fun Bluetooth audio share feature.

Ye Yuan, Deputy General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said: “Now more than ever, the smartphone is a necessity. It is an essential link to the outside world – for remote working, online learning, staying in touch with loved ones, getting news, and for entertainment. Our goal is to make advanced, innovative smartphones more accessible to more people. TECNO Mobile’s smartphones are affordable, and that includes the latest TECNO Spark 6 Series. We continue to develop our smartphones with the consumers’ changing needs.”

The Spark 6 Series comes in three (3) amazing variants – Spark 6 4GB RAM+128GB, and Spark 6 Go in 4GB RAM +64GB and 2GB RAM+32GB. These all have a high performing, impressive battery life, and a sleek, simple yet bold design. The Spark 6 Go variant was the first to be released this November, and is available in all TECNO Mobile partner retail stores.

Here are some of the features packed into the powerful Spark 6 Series that everyone can enjoy:

Spark 6 Go

A 13-megapixel AI Dual camera and 8MP front camera, AI lens with 18 different scene detection, up to 95% recognition rate and upgraded algorithms. The 13-megapixel primary lens supports 4x digital zoom with F-1.8 big aperture that captures more light at night, and processes image details more finely.

Various shooting modes for the AI Dual camera, including Bokeh, AI Beauty, and AI HDR, among others.

Full picture details and quality are greatly improved, plus a dual rear flash fills light in dark environments to ensure better photos.

A Bluetooth Audio Share feature that can connect to multiple wireless Bluetooth headsets at the same time, enabling users to listen and watch with friends.

A 6.52 inches dot in display screen with 20:9 screen aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 resolution for a wider, clearer, immersive display effect, rich color contrast, and great visual experience.

A 5,000 mAh battery that stays charged longer, ideal for photography, gaming, browsing, video streaming and music.

HiOS for a more intelligent and convenient user experience, with a brand new dark theme feature that uses less phone battery and causes less eye strain.

Spark 6

A 16-megapixel AI quad camera with a depth lens. This 16MP primary lens can work as a macro lens, and AI lens with AI Scene Detection that can recognize 18 different scenes with a 95% recognition rate.

Quad lens that provides high definition portraits, macro photos, and immersive AI video experiences with features like ‘Video Beautify’, ‘AI Beauty’, ‘AI Body Shaping’, and ‘AR Interaction’.

Android Q with a G70 processor, and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network connectivity for improved performance, and allowing for a wide range of user customization. The operating system is also equipped with utility applications that allow users to free up memory, freeze applications, limit data accessibility for specific applications, and other useful features.

A Bluetooth Audio Share feature that can connect to multiple wireless Bluetooth headsets at the same time to enable users to listen and watch with friends.

A 6.8-inch high-definition (HD) dot in display screen that gives a perfect screen ratio for an extremely sharp display and much broader viewing experience.

A 5,000 mAh battery that ensures top conditions for photography, gaming, browsing, video streaming and music with every full charge.

The Spark 6 Series is available at TECNO Mobile partner retail stores, and comes in three models – Spark 6 4GB RAM+128GB priced at PhP6,490, Spark 6 Go 4GB RAM+64GB at PhP5,490, and Spark 6 Go 2GB RAM+32GB for only PhP3,990. For a complete list of stores, visit http://bit.ly/TecnoStoresPH.