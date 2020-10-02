TECNO Mobile’s Pouvoir 4 brings a power-packed, affordable entertainment device to consumers

What can you get for PhP5,000.00 these days that will also help beat boredom while on indefinite staycation at home? A couple of books? A few games? How about all those and more in a single device, and with several hundred pesos to spare?

For only P4,590.00, TECNO Mobile’s Pouvoir 4 and Php5990.00 and Php6990.00 for the Pouvoir 4 Pro models can give consumers hours and hours of uninterrupted ultimate entertainment experience – be it gaming, vlogging, photography or watching videos and movies – thanks to its big 6,000mAh battery capable of powering the phone for up to four days straight on a single charge.

Building on the local market’s increasing levels of digital content consumption global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile has a specific focus on delivering flagship-like entertainment experiences with a power-packed performance. The latest addition to its popular Pouvoir series, Pouvoir 4’s larger- than-life battery makes it a sensational device that elevates user experience and delivers endless entertainment possibilities without interruptions.

800 minutes of movie and music experience on a single charge

The Pouvoir 4’s massive 7-inch display screen provides a 90.55 percent screen ratio that gives consumers a wider visual area, completely transforming their viewing experience. Featuring class-leading 480-nit brightness capabilities, the super large display provides users with a cinema-level immersive experience when watching their favorite shows and movies.

The phone’s dual speakers provide clean and crisp stereo sound that truly engages consumers like never before. Powered by Dirac, Pouvoir 4 delivers a digital sound solution based on acoustic measurement and correction, allowing users to enjoy a high-quality immersive entertainment experience.

Over 650 minutes of action-packed gaming

For gamers, the Pouvoir 4 unleashes a brand-new perspective to competing with friends with specifications that reimagine gaming experiences.

The Pouvoir 4 features a 32GB+3GB big memory while the Pouvoir 4 Pro comes in 64GB + 4GB and 128GB + 6GB memory options ensures that users have a smooth glitch-free gaming experience. Operating on HiOS 6.0 which is built on Android Q, the phone provides better interaction design letting users view important notifications during gaming time with minimal interruption. Built with gamers in mind, the Pouvoir 4 offers bespoke features such as a specific shooting Intelligent scheduling of system resources to ensure a high-quality experience. The phone also utilizes a magic button that can be used as fire key in arcade and shooting games as well as a Screen Off Gaming Mode that saves more than 50 percent of battery power.

Powering vloggers with an AI-powered camera and HD content capabilities

TECNO Mobile didn’t stop there. The Pouvoir 4 comes with an artificial intelligence(AI) quad multi-function camera that allows users the ability to produce top-of-the-line video quality allowing for a unique vlogging experience.

The device is equipped with a 13MP AI quad camera, plus two 2MP cameras and an AI lens at the rear, and an 8MP dual flash camera at the front. The main camera packs a F1.8 big aperture and 8X digital zoom with a 77-degree shot angle that produces HD video recording function. The phone also comes with a low light video record mode that automatically brightens video shots in the dark.

The Pouvoir 4 comes loaded with a range of cool features such as face unlock, fingerprint sensor for optimized security along with a unique button along the side to wake up a Virtual Google assistant, all packaged in a straight and elegant design that reflects TECNO Mobile’s brand and style in their products.

The Pouvoir 4 is available at partner retail stores in Ice Jadeite, Cosmic Shine, Fascinating Purple color options for Pouvoir 4 and Fascinating Purple, Misty Grey and Ice Jadeite for Pouvoir 4 Pro.