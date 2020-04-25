Taiwan Excellence | “Telemedicine” presents itself as a best-in-class solution for other medical issues during this pandemic

The outbreak of COVID-19 started almost three months ago and affected countries around the world implemented various measures to try to stop its spread. The actions ranged from closure of geographic borders to lockdowns or quarantines where citizens were restricted in their movements or were strictly confined to their homes.

Hospitals have become key lockdown areas and medical demands continued to grow. Aside from patients with chronic diseases who required medical assistance, there were people with symptoms of coughing and fever not yet confirmed as COVID-19 positive but worried they’ll be infected if they go to the hospital. Even if Taiwan’s hospitals and clinics are in close proximity, they seem to have become distant.

Thus, the “telemedicine” concept, which can help reduce the risk and cost of infection, became the best option amid this pandemic.

Based on a survey conducted by Global Market Insights, the global market value of telemedicine will increase from US$38.3 billion in 2019 to a whopping US$130.5 billion in 2025, with a composite average growth rate of 19.2 percent. The COVID-19 crisis is causing the door to close one after another all over the world, but telemedicine opens another window of hope. Taiwan integrates its advantages in information technology, communication, and medical strength, and is extensively equipped with the potential to develop the telemedicine industry.

The telemedicine industry includes telehealth management, telehealth nursing and telemedicine. For telehealth management, Leadtek Research Inc., a Taiwan Excellence enterprise, created a body-mind health management platform that combines a wearable bracelet with armor to monitor personal data like sleeping records, fatigue index, cycle index, and a physical stress index, to provide AI risk prediction, individual trends, and relevant suggestions to boost self-management.

In terms of telehealth, nursing, health evaluation and exercise improvement, the smart system developed by Netown Healthcare Experience is the first in the country. It integrates enhancement training like muscle wasting evaluation and muscle coordination, in a single machine through AI smart exercise prescriptions. It is effective in reducing the risk of disability, particularly in the aged category. The Rightest Precision Health Combined Care Circle, created by Bionime Corporation, on the other hand, collects and analyzes electronic data through digital health service stations and converts it into easily read information charts. The powerful and strong telecare nursing service provides professional medical hospitals and clinics with perfect solutions for institutional care management, and follow-up care outside of these institutions.

Finally, for telemedicine, the Horus Scope Digital Handheld Tonometer developed by Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc. is available to physicians and optometrists. Electronic medical records can now be produced through digital photography or video recording, and the image can be transmitted to the physician located remotely for diagnosis. A point-of-care analyzer developed by iXensor Inc. interprets glycated hemoglobin and blood fat in fingertip blood using the front lens of the mobile device. It takes only three minutes and the data is uploaded to the cloud and the medical record system at the same time to allow medical and nursing personnel for rapid diagnosis and without limitation despite the distance. This demonstrates enormous value during the pandemic period.

Taiwan has been at the forefront of COVID-19 global prevention efforts. Through the full support of the government, information, industrial strength, and joint efforts of medical professionals, Taiwan showcases its strength in the medical industry. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council said it will continue to develop the medical industry in Taiwan in depth and will hold a “Taiwan International Medical and Healthcare Exhibition” at the Hall 2 of Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center come October 15-17, 2020. Taiwan Excellence will also lead award-winning businesses to participate in the American Association for Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Laboratory Equipment Exhibition in July, the ASEAN Senior Care & Wellness Expo in Malaysia in August, and MEDICA in Germany in November, to assist domestic manufacturers and help expand their business opportunities.