Teleperformance marks newest milestone with first business site in Cavite

After 24 years of operations in the country, Teleperformance will be opening its first business site in Bacoor, Cavite.

Teleperformance’s newest site, officially called Teleperformance Molino, is located in Bacoor City. Its recruitment center in Vista Mall has already opened its doors to applicants while the operations site will open first week of November.

In the recent launch event called “Brave New Horizon”, Teleperformance took guests on a virtual tour of its newest Recruitment Center. There was also a preview of the soon-to-open BPO operations site, which will have complete facilities from sleeping quarters, gender-neutral bathrooms, lactation rooms, a clinic, and entertainment rooms, all of these free and available for use by their employees to encourage health and safety, fun, and camaraderie in the workplace.

Teleperformance Molino, the company’s 22nd site in the country, comes at a time of an ever-increasing need for an economic boost and career opportunities due to the pandemic. Teleperformance’s entry into the province known as the Land of the Brave Heroes is a signal of the company’s optimism in the Philippines’ IT-BPM industry and in the potential of Cavite, as the investment encourages job generation and industry advancement in the region.

Teleperformance will be opening over 2,000 full-time jobs once the site is at full capacity. The site will be servicing various companies in the finance, services, and telecommunications industries.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, these positions will be a strategic blend of work-at-home and safe onsite work. Teleperformance has implemented various policies and programs to adapt to the new environment – including strict physical distancing and health and sanitation measures in the workplace.

Teleperformance has also thoughtfully designed a space that is more flexible and geared for both face-to-face and virtual delivery – such as virtual training facilitation and coaching, while expanding areas to allow safe physical distancing among employees working onsite.

Teleperformance Philippines Chief Operations Officer Mike Lytle expressed his excitement over the company’s newest site. “Even with the ongoing pandemic, Teleperformance remains optimistic in the country’s growth and continues to believe and invest in Filipino talent. Our new site in Molino marks another milestone for the company. We are excited to be in Cavite as we see it as one of the fastest growing provinces in the Philippines, with great potential to become a regional growth hub. We believe that this new venture during this period can contribute to the country’s push for provincial development and to the overall recovery of our economy.”

Since they began operations in the country in 1996, Teleperformance Philippines has grown to be a preferred offshore contact center outsourcing option for some of the world’s largest companies, as well as local brands. Its wide portfolio of customer experience solutions, all of which will be offered in their Molino site, is a testament to the company’s passion for innovation and use of state-of-the-art technologies, especially now with the push for digitalization in the country and the need for businesses to adapt to the new working environment. Combining these solutions with the right human resources and safety measures, Teleperformance implements a high-tech and high-touch transformation strategy that delivers a differentiated customer experience.

One of its solutions, the Teleperformance Cloud Campus, allows agents to remain connected and collaborative, while telecommuting through a centralized command center that can even allow clients to interact with their workforce. This was instrumental in helping the company quickly adjust to the lockdown earlier this year and transfer over 50 percent of its workforce to a work-at-home arrangement within a few weeks.

Teleperformance is the leading global group in digitally integrated business services, recently winning the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia Pacific Services Provider of the Year Award and, earlier this year, its third consecutive Great Place to Work® certification. Currently, the organization has around 47,000 employees from business sites located in Metro Manila, Antipolo, Baguio, Cebu, Bacoor, Bacolod, Davao, and Cagayan De Oro.