The Aces share infectious new track “Lost Angeles” via Red Bull Records

The Aces have shared their infectious new single, “Lost Angeles”, out now via Red Bull Records. Fans can stream/download it here.

“Lost Angeles” is the second single released by the band this year, the bittersweet yet upbeat track laments on love and loss in the City of Angels and is a pop-influenced manifestation of the bands ever-evolving sound.

“‘Lost Angeles’ is about the dark sides of LA, and that experience of being infatuated by Hollywood and a new city, but then having the excitement and romance of it ripped away at the hands of heartbreak,” The Aces say of the song.

Last month, The Aces returned with their playful hit single, “Daydream,” the first release since their debut album in 2018. Garnering over 1.5 million streams in its first week and Spotify New Music Friday placements in more than 18 countries, “Daydream” was followed by its cinematic video companion directed by The Aces’ own Alisa Ramirez.

It’s been two years since the quartet released their acclaimed debut album, ‘When My Heart Felt Volcanic‘, in those two years, the band has supported 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, and sold out their own headline tour. Universally relatable and yet deeply personal, The Aces return with the confidence only time and true friendship can bring. The Aces are the next “it” girls, but not like “it” girls of the past. They are changing what it means to be an influencer and embodying what the modern woman has become. The Aces have developed the ability to connect with the new generation of music listeners.

Sisters Cristal Ramirez and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals)—all friends since grade school in Provo, Utah—explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability.