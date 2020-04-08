The Aces share infectious new track “Lost Angeles” via Red Bull Records

0 comment

The Aces have shared their infectious new single, “Lost Angeles”, out now via Red Bull Records. Fans can stream/download it here.

Lost Angeles” is the second single released by the band this year, the bittersweet yet upbeat track laments on love and loss in the City of Angels and is a pop-influenced manifestation of the bands ever-evolving sound.

“‘Lost Angeles’ is about the dark sides of LA, and that experience of being infatuated by Hollywood and a new city, but then having the excitement and romance of it ripped away at the hands of heartbreak,” The Aces say of the song.

Last month, The Aces returned with their playful hit single, “Daydream,” the first release since their debut album in 2018. Garnering over 1.5 million streams in its first week and Spotify New Music Friday placements in more than 18 countries, “Daydream” was followed by its cinematic video companion directed by The Aces’ own Alisa Ramirez.

It’s been two years since the quartet released their acclaimed debut album, ‘When My Heart Felt Volcanic‘, in those two years, the band has supported 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, and sold out their own headline tour. Universally relatable and yet deeply personal, The Aces return with the confidence only time and true friendship can bring. The Aces are the next “it” girls, but not like “it” girls of the past. They are changing what it means to be an influencer and embodying what the modern woman has become. The Aces have developed the ability to connect with the new generation of music listeners.

Sisters Cristal Ramirez and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals)—all friends since grade school in Provo, Utah—explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Celebrating Holy Week Online

Team Orange 0 comments
From drive-through confessions, where a priest – seated a meter away – hears a parishioner confess his sins while inside his car, to receiving holy communion in front yards, the…

realme X2 Pro Master Edition Wins German Red Dot Design Award

Team Orange 0 comments Events
realme X2 Pro, the flagship device of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme, wins its first Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020. The Red Dot Design Award, founded by the…

ZEN Rooms Accommodates Frontliners During COVID-19 Crisis

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Despite the Luzon-wide lockdown that put tourism at a standstill, the spirit of hospitality is more alive now than ever. Numerous businesses have recognized how overwhelming the pandemic has been…

LG Shares the Good Life with Pasig City

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
South Korean technology innovator and global leader LG Electronics, which holds office in the city of Pasig, stepped up to provide much needed support to for the frontliners combatting the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone