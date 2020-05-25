The Aces share music video filmed in quarantine for “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me”

0 comment

The Aces have released the music video for their most recent single, “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me”, taken from their highly anticipated new album ‘Under My Influence‘ released 12th June via Red Bull Records.

Created by the band whilst in quarantine, the homemade video delves into the pressures of social media and the attachment one can feel to their digital devices. Fans can watch the video here.

Given the time, we’re not able to make music videos in the way we normally would, but we didn’t wanna let that stop us”, The Aces explain, “so we decided to grab our phones and cameras and take the matter into our own hands and make a little homemade music video for ‘My Phone is Trying to Kill Me.’ It ended up being hilarious and so much fun to make and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it!

 

Two weeks ago, The Aces announced their sophomore album ‘Under My Influence’, and shared an exciting preview of the album with their fans. The album will include their recent hits, “Daydream,” “Lost Angeles,” and “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me” amongst others. Pre-order it today here.

Spread over 14 tracks, ‘Under My Influence‘ brings fans deeper into The Aces’ world of funk-tinged romance, heartfelt breakups, and relentless positivity—no matter what’s going on. Together, sisters Cristal Ramirez and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals)—all friends since grade school in Provo, Utah—explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability.

From lead single “Daydream” to the beachy “Kelly,” anthemic “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me” to the bittersweet “Lost Angeles,” The Aces push their sound to more buoyant heights, grounded in learned realities. Where ‘When My Heart Felt Volcanic‘ left off with the hope of a lover returning, ‘Under My Influence’ finds The Aces standing tall, cheeky, and fantastically independent. When The Aces were just starting out, their website described the group as “a band of four girls preparing to take over the world.” Well, preparation time is over. With ‘Under My Influence’, The Aces have officially entered a full-fledged global takeover. No “Daydreaming” needed.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

