The annual Starbucks Christmas Tradition sparks joy with the 2021 Planners and Organizers

Starbucks has always believed in the power of coffee and art to spark meaningful connections between people and their communities. Through craftwork, the creative stories passed on from growers to roasters, and baristas to customers, remain to live in people’s collective memory.

This holiday season, Starbucks brings to life the stories behind its brand through the 2021 Starbucks Planners and Organizers. Featuring four (4) Philippine-exclusive designs, the new Starbucks Planners and Organizers serve as a fresh canvas for people to chronicle dreams, hopes, and whims, as they Carry The Merry into a brighter year ahead.

Carry The Merry is an invitation of Starbucks for people to celebrate life’s gratefulness through things that joyfully transpire. Through the pages of this year’s planners and organizers, people who have evolved with the brand are given an ode, that they may find a deeper connection with the Starbucks Experience.

Starbucks Siren (Green) Planner

Marking a friendly and familiar face, Starbucks shares its tradition of coffee-making mastery through its iconic Siren. It paints a picture of its wonderful journey in delivering the best-tasting coffee, from the sourcing of the beans, to the serving in one’s cup. The 2021 Starbucks Philippines Planner in the brand’s signature green color comes in a hardbound recycled PU (synthetic) leather cover, with meticulous details of the mythical Siren debossed on its front cover.

Starbucks Teavana™ Youthberry (Yellow) Planner

The Starbucks Teavana™ sets the trail for a fun, modern spin on tea-drinking. It’s fun and fruity flavors are inspired by traditions from many cultures, as well as a fun, modern, Western spin on tea-drinking, with the aim of giving zest to people’s vibrant and joyful passions. Bringing more colors to people’s lives, the 2021 Starbucks Teavana™ Youthberry Planner arrives in a fresh yellow hue. It features intrinsic details of the Siren Tail in gold, embossed on its recycled PU leather cover.

As the brand introduces this year’s much-awaited planners, Starbucks stays true to its commitment to supporting sustainable movements. The pages of the Starbucks Siren and Starbucks Teavana™ Youthberry Planners are produced with eco-friendly paper in a facility certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) — an independent, non-profit organization to promote the responsible management of the world’s forests.

Starbucks Frappuccino® Coral Pink Organizer (with multifunctional carrier)

If there’s any beverage that gets people creative in expressing their truest selves, it would have to be the Frappuccino. This delicious and creamy blend fuses multiple indulgent flavors that make the best sip of the season. The Starbucks Frappuccino® Organizer in coral pink pops in a posh and youthful color with a sleek multifunctional carrier laced by a premium rose gold Starbucks logo zipper pull.

It consists of several built-in pockets where people can conveniently place their IDs, credit cards, Starbucks Cards and even hand sanitizers, enabling them to house their essentials as they deliver on their state of play.

Starbucks Reserve® Black Organizer (with multifunctional carrier)

Exquisite coffees are the heart and soul of Starbucks Reserve®. Through rare coffees and a plethora of beverage platforms, Starbucks underscores its commitment to pursuing great craftsmanship and innovation when it comes to coffee-making.

The 2021 Starbucks Reserve® Black Organizer is grounded on the first-rate quality of its premium coffee lineup. It dawns on a classic black color that exudes a minimalistic yet elevated feel for Starbucks customers. Take it with you as your lifestyle companion that houses your essential item.

All of this year’s planners and organizers come with more blank pags to fill so peple who love to journal, write, or draw, can satisfy the creative junkie in them. To complement all the unique features of the 2021 Starbucks Planners and Organizers, each choice provides a bookmark, a set of fun and colorful stickers, along with tear-off vouchers that people can use throughout the year as they spend it with Starbucks.

“To many, Starbucks is a reassurance that the holiday is here. It has always been part of festivities with its rich mix of familiar and new flavors. And while our celebrations sing a different tune this year, our goal is to ignite a spark of joy and hope in people. This time around, we bring an invitation to carry the merry, little by little, and inspire people to share moments of joy,” says Jo-Ann Ramos, Starbucks Philippines Marketing Manager.

Fill your year with heartwarming stories of hope and passion with the 2021 Starbucks Planner and Organizer. Get hold of the most-coveted items by collecting a total of 18 stickers using either the paper promo card or the e-promo card in Starbucks Philippines Mobile app, with one (1) sticker awarded for any purchase of a Tall, Grande, or Venti Starbucks® handcrafted beverage in-stores. The collection of stickers will start from November 3, 2020, to January 4, 2021 — in all Starbucks stores nationwide.

Starbucks Rewards members can also order their favorites via the Mobile Order & Pay feature of the app. Starting November 17, they can place their beverage orders using the Starbucks app or mobile device and claim them safely in-stores.