The world’s biggest book sale – The Big Bad Wolf, returns with 17,000 brand new titles to entice readers

Third time’s the charm as the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale makes a much-anticipated return to Manila! The Sale has officially opened its doors and will be running from February 14-24, 24 hours straight at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Voracious readers can look forward to getting their hands on 33,000 titles including 17,000 brand new titles that will be available for the first time at 50%-90% off recommended retail price. Entry to the 11-day World’s Biggest Book Sale is FREE. 2 million English books will be available with prices as low as ₱60 for the first time with the introduction of the ‘Crazy Deals’ promotion which offers further markdowns.

This year, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has obtained more books from every genre to satisfy the ever-growing number of readers and their varied tastes in books. Bookworms who love escaping reality through fiction reads will find ‘13 Reasons Why’ by Jay Asher, ‘Elevation’ by Stephen King, ‘Percy Jackson’s Greek Gods’ by Rick Riordan and John Rocco and ‘The 13th Reality: The Complete Series’ by James Dashner amongst the titles on hand. Genres such as young adult, literature, romance, thrillers, self-help, architecture, graphic novels, bibles and more will be available at the Sale. Children who are fans of Terry Deary can go for titles such as ‘Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors’ from the bestselling series. The little ones will take delight in browsing through the endless children’s books including pop-up books, board books, sound books, activity books and more.

The Magical Books series were introduced last year with six titles to tremendous response from parents who discovered the magic of the Augmented Reality (AR) books. This year, back by popular demand, 12 new titles will be introduced including two ‘come-to-life’ puzzle sets that have an added dimension of fun as an exciting game can be played through the free application on smart gadgets. The books are available in the Philippines exclusively at the Sale as it is the exclusive distributor in Asia. Have fun reading, playing and learning with ‘Frozen: A Sleepover Party’ or ‘Winnie the Pooh: Fun with First Words’. Visitors can take advantage of the buy 5 free 1 promotion on selected Magical Books titles to get their hands on more titles.

“The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is not just about selling books to target readers; we hope to change the habits of society and their mindset to empower and inspire someone to want to pursue a dream. Many of us are not raised with the habit of reading, but I believe that it’s never too late to start. It is just our third visit to Manila but we have started to witness the power of books being able to transform lives. We try to bring the price of books as low as we can so that it will not be a barrier for anyone who wants to read. Last year, we created an impact by creating more readers in four different cities in the Philippines including Manila, Cebu, Davao and Pampanga,” said Jacqueline Ng, Co-Founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale believes that reading and learning should be universal and from that idea, their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Red Readerhood was born. At the Red Readerhood corner at the Sale, visitors are encouraged to donate books that will eventually make their way to those who need it the most. To kick-start the initiative, the Sale has pledged 1000 books to Gawad Kalinga, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’s longstanding partner, a Philippines-based poverty alleviation movement that aims to provide a better life for the poor by teaching them self-reliance. The collected books will be distributed by Gawad Kalinga to the people in the affected communities of the Taal volcano in Batangas and to the communities, barangays and public schools in Mindoro to provide them with psychosocial rehabilitation.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is making the safety of its visitors its priority with the concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health precautions will be in place throughout the duration of the Sale. Visitors and employees will be strictly screened by the medical team with infrared thermometers before entry and those with high temperatures will not be allowed to enter. Hand sanitizers will also be readily available at the entrance, customer service counter and exit. All employees will be required to regularly sanitize their hands and wear protective masks at all times. Visitors are also highly encouraged to wear protective face masks at all times.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is supported by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), which will have a booth at the Sale to raise awareness on the importance of the copyright system, especially amongst authors, publishers and the general public. They will also be giving talks and games on copyright and inviting Filipino singers to perform to add to the festivities. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is also supported by ABS-CBN, their official media partner and their official payment partner, PayMaya.

Book lovers can get the chance to win the grand prize of a trolley stuffed with books and ₱700 cash vouchers by participating in the contests on Facebook and Instagram. Simply participate by posting creative images on Facebook or Instagram. Also, stand the chance to purchase the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ box set by Rick Riorda by joining in on the ‘share and purchase’ social media contest, limited to 50 boxes only.