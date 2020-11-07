The Bistro Group opened more restaurants this November

The Bistro Group recently re-opened Texas Roadhouse, Fish & Co. and Watami at Uptown Mall, BGC and Red Lobster in Conrad SMaison for dine-in, take-out and delivery orders. Expect to once more enjoy your favorite steaks, ribs, fish n chips, lobster tails and assorted seafood dishes that you have probably missed during the past few months. Now, theyre closer to those who live in BCG and the Manila Bay area.

More good news is that these restaurants offer their widely-popular BOGO (Buy One Get One) promos. Avail of these BOGO treats at Red Lobster: Buy Ultimate Feast and get a free Admiral Feast; Buy a 10-oz Ribeye and Scallops and get an order of Bar Harbor Pasta or choose the full-rack Baby Back Ribs with Shrimps that comes with a free order of Seafood Aglio Olio.

Seafood lovers can also have their cravings satisfied at Fish & Co. Swim over and enjoy this BOGO promotion: Buy Herb-Crusted or Grilled Salmon and get a Regular Seafood Marinara; Buy New York or Philadephia Fish & Chips and get 3 pcs Crispy Chicken; Buy Fish & Crispy Chicken Platter and Get Peri-Peri Prawn and Buy Hefty Seafood Bundle and get Half-Slab Ribs.

Those who are partial to meats and steaks will be on their way to carnivore paradise with Texas Roadhouses BOGO: Buy NY Striploin and get a 6oz Sirloin; Buy Smokehouse Burger and get 5-pcs Buffalo Wings; Buy Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs and get Texas Roadhouse Fish and Buy Beef Ranchero and Get Crispy Chicken Strips.

Japanese cuisine thats delicious and easy on the pocket is what awaits guests at Watami: Buy Tempura Set and get Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl; Buy Chicken Teriyaki Set and get Pork and Kimchi Rice Bowl and Buy Beef Rice with Hot Spring Egg in Tokyo Style Set and get Pork Belly Rice Bowl.

Another great deal in these restaurants is the BFF Bundle (only P1,195) that 3 to 4 persons can share.

Likewise, BCN by Las Flores has found its new home on the ground floor of High Street Corporate Plaza at BGC, Taguig. This stylish and tastefully elegant Spanish restaurant serves its specialties such as pinxtos & paellas perfect to pair with their wide selection of wines. It will open on November 15.

Dine-in, order to bring home or give them a buzz or a ring for delivery.