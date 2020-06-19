The Bistro Group re-opens some branches for dine-in guests

0 comment

As lockdowns start to ease, The Bistro Group opened some of its restaurants for dine-in guests starting June 15, while strictly following protocols and regulations set by government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the customers and their staff.

Those who have missed eating inside Bistro restaurants can now do so at the following branches:

* Re-unite with your comfort food (think burgers, ribs) at TGIFRIDAYS:
Bonifacio High Street
Alabang Town Center
SM MOA
Glorietta
Evia
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

* Missed those hearty Italian-American pastas, pizzas and mains? Revisit ITALIANNIS at:
BGC
Ayala North Exchange
Greenbelt
Glorietta
Eastwood
Evia
Midtown
Alabang Town Center
Vista Mall Sta. Rosa
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm(except Vista Mall – from 11 am to 6pm amd
Midtown from 11 am to 7 pm)

* Enjoy your favorite slams, all-day breakfasts and more at DENNYS branches at

Uptown Parade
Midtown
Eastwood
Vista Mall
Store Hours: 8 am to 6 pm (except Uptown from 8 am to 7 pm)

* Legendary steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs are yours to enjoy again at
TEXAS ROADHOUSE branches in
Greenbelt
Inside Italiannis Evia Lifestyle Center
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

* You can feast again on taste of home-cooked, comforting Shanghainese cuisine at these MODERN SHANGHAI branches:
Evia Lifestyle Center
NOMO (Vista North of Molino)
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

* Sushi’ you at WATAMI while practicing social distancing. Enjoy sushi, aburi, and other great-tasting Japanese dishes at these branches:
Greenbelt
Watami Ayala North Exchange
Inside TGIFridays Glorietta
Inside TGIFridays Bonifacio High Street
Inside TGIFridays SM MOA
Inside TGIFridays Alabang Town Center
Inside TGIFridays Evia
NOMO (Vista North of Molin0 opening soon)
Store hours: 10am to 6pm

Meanwhile, BUFFALO WILD WINGS offers take-out and delivery service inside Dennys Vista Mall and Dennys Uptown.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Popeyes | OPM covers made it to “The Pop Stage” semifinals

Team Orange 0 comments
Three more talented individuals are a step closer to their dreams after securing their spot in the Top 12 of The Pop Stage, the biggest online talent competition in the…

Smart to release Hyun Bin’s second TVC

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
As Korean culture continues to make big waves in the Philippines, Smart’s newest face South Korean star Hyun Bin appreciates the mobile network’s part in bringing Korean entertainment closer to…

realme Philippines introduces additional AIoT devices for Filipino tech lifestyle

Team Orange 0 comments Events
The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent quarantines have driven everyone to adopt a more digital lifestyle. With protocols like work-from-home and distance learning being set in place, realme Philippines adds…

ABS-CBN: 50-Year Franchise Rule In Constitution Applies To One Franchise

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
ABS-CBN general counsel Atty. Mario Bautista said the 50-year cap imposed by the Constitution on franchises refers to the maximum period granted per franchise, not the number of years a…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone