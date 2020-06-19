The Bistro Group re-opens some branches for dine-in guests

As lockdowns start to ease, The Bistro Group opened some of its restaurants for dine-in guests starting June 15, while strictly following protocols and regulations set by government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the customers and their staff.
Those who have missed eating inside Bistro restaurants can now do so at the following branches:
* Re-unite with your comfort food (think burgers, ribs) at TGIFRIDAYS:
Bonifacio High Street
Alabang Town Center
SM MOA
Glorietta
Evia
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm
* Missed those hearty Italian-American pastas, pizzas and mains? Revisit ITALIANNIS at:
BGC
Ayala North Exchange
Greenbelt
Glorietta
Eastwood
Evia
Midtown
Alabang Town Center
Vista Mall Sta. Rosa
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm(except Vista Mall – from 11 am to 6pm amd
Midtown from 11 am to 7 pm)
* Enjoy your favorite slams, all-day breakfasts and more at DENNYS branches at
Uptown Parade
Midtown
Eastwood
Vista Mall
Store Hours: 8 am to 6 pm (except Uptown from 8 am to 7 pm)
* Legendary steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs are yours to enjoy again at
TEXAS ROADHOUSE branches in
Greenbelt
Inside Italiannis Evia Lifestyle Center
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm
* You can feast again on taste of home-cooked, comforting Shanghainese cuisine at these MODERN SHANGHAI branches:
Evia Lifestyle Center
NOMO (Vista North of Molino)
Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm
* Sushi’ you at WATAMI while practicing social distancing. Enjoy sushi, aburi, and other great-tasting Japanese dishes at these branches:
Greenbelt
Watami Ayala North Exchange
Inside TGIFridays Glorietta
Inside TGIFridays Bonifacio High Street
Inside TGIFridays SM MOA
Inside TGIFridays Alabang Town Center
Inside TGIFridays Evia
NOMO (Vista North of Molin0 opening soon)
Store hours: 10am to 6pm
Meanwhile, BUFFALO WILD WINGS offers take-out and delivery service inside Dennys Vista Mall and Dennys Uptown.