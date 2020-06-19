The Bistro Group re-opens some branches for dine-in guests

As lockdowns start to ease, The Bistro Group opened some of its restaurants for dine-in guests starting June 15, while strictly following protocols and regulations set by government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the customers and their staff.

Those who have missed eating inside Bistro restaurants can now do so at the following branches:

* Re-unite with your comfort food (think burgers, ribs) at TGIFRIDAYS:

Bonifacio High Street

Alabang Town Center

SM MOA

Glorietta

Evia

Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

* Missed those hearty Italian-American pastas, pizzas and mains? Revisit ITALIANNIS at:

BGC

Ayala North Exchange

Greenbelt

Glorietta

Eastwood

Evia

Midtown

Alabang Town Center

Vista Mall Sta. Rosa

Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm(except Vista Mall – from 11 am to 6pm amd

Midtown from 11 am to 7 pm)

* Enjoy your favorite slams, all-day breakfasts and more at DENNYS branches at

Uptown Parade

Midtown

Eastwood

Vista Mall

Store Hours: 8 am to 6 pm (except Uptown from 8 am to 7 pm)

* Legendary steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs are yours to enjoy again at

TEXAS ROADHOUSE branches in

Greenbelt

Inside Italiannis Evia Lifestyle Center

Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

* You can feast again on taste of home-cooked, comforting Shanghainese cuisine at these MODERN SHANGHAI branches:

Evia Lifestyle Center

NOMO (Vista North of Molino)

Store Hours: 10 am to 6 pm

* Sushi’ you at WATAMI while practicing social distancing. Enjoy sushi, aburi, and other great-tasting Japanese dishes at these branches:

Greenbelt

Watami Ayala North Exchange

Inside TGIFridays Glorietta

Inside TGIFridays Bonifacio High Street

Inside TGIFridays SM MOA

Inside TGIFridays Alabang Town Center

Inside TGIFridays Evia

NOMO (Vista North of Molin0 opening soon)

Store hours: 10am to 6pm

Meanwhile, BUFFALO WILD WINGS offers take-out and delivery service inside Dennys Vista Mall and Dennys Uptown.