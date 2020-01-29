Buy One-Get One at any Bistro Restaurant every Thursday from January 30 to April 2, 2020!

0 comment

Whether youre looking for a nice casual dinner or planning something delicious to bring home, it will be twice the goodness with The Bistro Group’s Twosome Thursdays promo which is available every Thursday at all Bistro Group restaurants!

From January 30 to April 2, Buy One Get One pizzas from Italiannis, dimsum from Modern Shanghai, sushi from Watami  and Bibimbap from Bulgogi Brothers.

You may also choose among the Buy One-Get One Baby Back Ribs at TGIFridays, burgers at Hard Rock Café and Dennys, 10 oz ribeye steak at Texas Roadhouse, Fish & Chips at Fish & Co., wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, and the Seafood Platter at Red Lobster!

The Bistros Twosome Thursdays promo is valid for dine-in or take out only and with a limit of up to three availments per table, per visit. The free item will be the one with equal or lesser value. Make your Thursdays more exciting at your favorite Bistro Restaurants!

 

(The promo cannot be combined with discounts and vouchers including 20% Senior Citizen or PWD  discount.)

